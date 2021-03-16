Oludare Kadiri, the recently impeached Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly has dragged the state’s law-making body to court over his impeachment.

Kadiri, who represents Ijebu North Constituency 2 at the assembly was impeached on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, over alleged 'acts of gross misconduct'.

The embattled lawmaker was accused of insubordination, abuse of office, threat to lives and properties as well as attempted murder committed in his constituency.

However, Kadiri has described his impeachment as grossly unconstitutional and illegal saying he was not given fair hearing.

He also said that the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo and the Clark, Jonathan Olukunle Onajobi allegedly refused court summon, adding that the court will serve them the summon through substituted service.

Pulse reached out to the speaker for his reaction to the allegation that he turned down court summon, but calls made to his telephone line went unanswered.

A message sent to him via SMS was also not responded to.

Meanwhile, days after Kadiri’s impeachment, the stat lawmakers elected Mr Akeem Balogun representing Ogun Waterside as their new deputy speaker.