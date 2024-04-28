Lawmaker-elect begs Gov Otti to prevail on Abia Speaker to inaugurate him

Uzodike, who made the appeal while speaking with journalists on Saturday, also urged Governor Alex Otti to prevail on the Speaker to do the needful without further delay.

He said that the Appeal Court in Lagos had delivered a judgement in his favour on November 27, 2023, as the true winner of the 2023 House of Assembly Election for Aba North.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uzodike was a member of the 7th Assembly for Aba North from 2019 to 2023.

He had contested his re-election in the 2023 elections on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

But the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Destiny Nwagwu of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner and was returned to the House.

Subsequently, Uzodike had gone to court to challenge the mandate

The 24-member state constituency is under the leadership of LP as the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the Majority Leader with members of the party.

However, Uzodike told journalists that INEC complied with the appeal court order by withdrawing the Certificate of Return from Nwagwu.

He said that the election umpire issued him a Certificate of Return on Dec. 13, 2023 and invalidated that of Nwagwu.

Uzodike explained that on Dec. 14, he submitted all the documents, including the Certified True Copy of the judgement, the Certificate of Return and a letter from INEC informing the Clerk of his certificate and invalidating that of Nwagwu.

“I did that with the expectation that the Speaker would do the needful immediately, unfortunately, he has not done that to date”.

Uzodike continued: “The Speaker initially scheduled my inauguration for Jan. 18, 2024, after much pressure on him.

“Unfortunately, he sent me a message on that day the inauguration would no hold indefinitely.

“When I visited him in his office to know why, he told me it was an order from above.

“From Nov. 27 when the judgement was given to Jan. 18 when he initially scheduled the inauguration, there was no court order or any review of the judgement from the Appeal Court.”

The lawmaker-elect said that Nwagwu had subsequently filed a suit at the state High Court sitting at ObehIe in Ukwa West Local Government Area, on March 5.

He said that Nwagwu affirmed in that suit that he was no longer a member of the House, but was personally investigating his certificate.

According to him, the matter was dismissed on March 9, after four adjournments.