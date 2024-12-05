Home
Latest Nigerian Celebrity News & Updates
5 Dec
You are a traitor! - Mr Macaroni slams people supporting corrupt politicians
5 Dec
Nigerian content creator Taaooma welcomes her first child
5 Dec
I don't count weed as a hard drug - Davido reveals
While some people may see it as one, the singer does not
5 Dec
Fire guts actress Mercy Aigbe's home in Lagos
Thankfully no person was hurt or killed in the fire.
5 Dec
If it wasn't going to be Chioma, I wouldn't get married - Davido
He says he would have just had children and stayed that way.
4 Dec
Everything to know about John Ritter's transgender son, Noah Lee Ritter
4 Dec
Mr. Macaroni slams Dele Farotimi's arrest, calls for accountability
He asserts that these abuses persist because of the lack of consequences for such actions.
4 Dec
Skales Calls Out Nigerian Police for Alleged Harassment and Extortion Attempt
According to him, he can never respect them.
4 Dec
Who is Sidney Crosby's girlfriend, Kathy Leutner?
4 Dec
Arresting critics is not strength - Charly Boy on Dele Farotimi's arrest
He stresses that a country that silences critics is on the brink of tyranny.
3 Dec
What type of greed is this? - Mr Macaroni criticises Nigerian politicians
3 Dec
Everything to know about British entrepreneur Iman Gadzhi
3 Dec
How to conduct yourself the day you meet your celebrity crush
We want to make sure that you don't overwhelm the celebrity when you approach them.
3 Dec
Singer Timaya refutes claims that he and Eedris AbdulKareem are similar
He also says that they never had any issues in the past.
3 Dec
Timaya opens up on his reasons for not getting married
He says he does not like stress.
2 Dec
I'm on the business side - Ubi Franklin on working as Davido's PA, Nanny
The music executive is out to clear the air and address the misconceptions about his role on the DMW team.
2 Dec
It's a girl - Actress Wofai Fada welcomes first child with her husband
The actress and comedian is overfilled with joy because her princess is here.
29 Nov
Yul Edochie shares new interesting advice on public conduct
The actor believes that life should be lived for oneself, not for the approval of others.
29 Nov
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde undergoes successful gallbladder surgery
The veteran movie star had to have her gallbladder removed following months of abdominal pain and other symptoms.
29 Nov
Here are 5 Nigerian artists that have shown drugs in their music videos
While these artists may not be regarded as role models in society, some of them have been flagged by the authorities for the portrayal of drugs in their music videos.