ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins APC governorship ticket in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aiyedatiwa won in 16 out of the 18 local government areas of the state while Oke won in one.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the party’s Primary Election Committee for Ondo State and Governor of Kogi, Usman Ododo said that Aiyedatiwa having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest vote was the winner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 171,922 members of the party were revalidated to vote in 203 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state.

Ododo said that Aiyedatiwa polled 48,569 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who had 15,343 out of 95,178 valid votes counted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olusola Oke, SAN, was placed third with 14,195 votes.

According to the chairman of the election committee, Aiyedatiwa won in 16 out of the 18 local government areas of the state while Oke won in one

He said that there was no voting in Ifedore Local Government Area as a result of widespread violence and threat to life.

Ododo appreciated all party members who participated in the exercise for their courage and perseverance, describing the primary election as peaceful.

He said that the real work had just begun, adding that the aspirants and their supporters should not allow the results of the primary election to divide them.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, there is no reason to abandon the party.

The chairman asked the party members to be in unity to come out more united and stronger in the subsequent political contests.

NAN reports that the party adopted the direct mode for the conduct of the primary which held on Saturday.

However, due to some irregularities, a rerun was ordered on Sunday in the 13 wards in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, some of the aspirants criticized the conduct of the primary election alleging violence and the arrival of materials and officials in some wards.

There was also a protest on Sunday by supporters of some of the aspirants at the APC secretariat in Akure, who called for the cancellation of the exercise.

Other aspirants who participated in the primary are Isaac Kekemeke, Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Olugbenga Edema , Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim, Diran Iyantan; Prof. Dayo Faduyile, Ifeoluwa Oyedele.

Others are Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, Adewale Akinterinwa; Olusola Oke, Ohunyeye Felix; Morayo Lebi, Judith Omogoroye and Jimi Odimayo.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins APC governorship ticket in Ondo

Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins APC governorship ticket in Ondo

Police identify cop who stabbed man to death in Lagos mall, begin probe

Police identify cop who stabbed man to death in Lagos mall, begin probe

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Rights group petitions NNPC to investigate staff member's luxury properties

Rights group petitions NNPC to investigate staff member's luxury properties

South-West farmers sign peace agreement with Fulani herdsmen

South-West farmers sign peace agreement with Fulani herdsmen

Police say parents’ too much love for children causing societal decay

Police say parents’ too much love for children causing societal decay

APC South-South executives meet to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

APC South-South executives meet to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

'You are not our party members' - Ganduje’s ward tells 'impersonators'

'You are not our party members' - Ganduje’s ward tells 'impersonators'

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alia and Akume [Facebook]

Gov Alia or SGF Akume? Benue APC leader confirmed amid heated feud

Ganduje, Kwankwaso [Facebook]

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Destiny favours Aiyedatiwa over other Ondo guber aspirants - APC chieftain

Samuel Ortom, Dino Melaye [ Facebook/Premium Times]

VIDEO - Messy scenes at PDP caucus meeting as Dino, Ortom clash