Latest Local News Updates & Newspaper Headlines

BEDC restores power to Edo's Iguosa community after year-long blackoutThe blackout began after the transformer serving the Iguosa community failed and later caught fire at a vendor’s repair facility.
Reps move to ban gas flaring, promote gas use, and enforce penaltiesThe bill sponsor said that the bill represent a decisive legislative intervention aimed at addressing the long-standing and damaging practice of gas flaring in the country.
Governor Lawal presents ₦545 billion 2025 budget proposalLawal described the 2025 proposed budget as a response to reforms and inflationary trends impacting different sectors across the country.
15 crucial things you should know about Tinubu's controversial Tax Reform BillsHere are some important things you should know about President Tinubu's Tax Reform Bills that have continued to generate heated debates.
FCCPC investigates Air Peace for alleged ticket price exploitationThe commission director stated the investigation is aimed at ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, improving transparency, and protecting consumer interests.
Taraba Revenue Service doubles monthly IGR to ₦1.6bn, eyes ₦15bn by year-endFaransa also revealed that the IGR has risen from ₦10 billion in 2023 to over ₦11 billion as of September 2024.
No death or injury recorded in UI hostel fire incident - Oyo Fire ServiceThe Fire agency added that property worth billions of Naira was also saved from the incident.
Anambra records 3,138 new HIV cases from 257,953 individuals tested in 10 monthsThe state recorded significant strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS with the extension of comprehensive services to 175 healthcare facilities across the state.
LASEMA responds to 141 emergencies in NovemberAnalysis of the 141 emergency incidents attended in the month of November, reveals that the road accident category ranks highest with a record of 46 vehicular incidents
Obidients threaten to hit the streets over Farotimi's arrest; Obi, Atiku add voicesObi and Atiku condemned Farotimi's arrest and detention, calling on the Police authorities to act in accordance with the law.
Senate summons Keyamo, others after Buhari's motion on flight delays, cancellationsBuhari said that unwarranted flight delays and cancellations would be counter-productive to the socio-economic growth and development of the country.
We plan to expand power transmission nationwide with $200m World Bank Project - FGThe World Bank had, on December 28, 2023, pledged substantial assistance for the implementation of critical transmission projects across the country.
Sanwo-Olu calls for public engagement over Tinubu's Tax Reform BillsSanwo-Olu, who is in Morocco alongside some of his governor colleagues to woo investors at the Africa Investment Forum, said he had been engaging them in discussions on the reform.
PDP committed treason by setting up shadow govt in Abia - Otti fumesThe PDP recently established a shadow government in Abia State, appointing a speaker and shadow commissioners with claims to hold the ruling administration accountable.
Hookups to blame for most cases of missing girls, ritual killings in Nigeria - PoliceThe hookup culture encourages casual sexual encounters in some cases between two strangers who could engage in one-night stands without necessarily involving any emotional bonding or long-term commitment.
Senate passes bill to establish Nigerian Police Force Training InstitutionsAhmed said that the bill, when passed, would further motivate police personnel to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.
12 burnt to death after vehicle burst into flames in Yobe auto crashHe said 12 passengers in the bus were burnt to death after the vehicle burst into flames.
FG expresses worry over limited Nigerian cultural heritage on world sitesMusawa stated this in Abuja at the Netherlands Fund-In-Trust Supported Project to support the implementation of the World Heritage Decision to Protect Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove.
Woman petitions IGP, says alleged killer of her husband offers 400k bribeShe claimed that the alleged killer of her husband, Mr Raphael Monday, offered her N400,000 to bury his remains.
Couple bags 10 years jail term for using church to steal N52mOn count one, Dada sentenced the duo to three years imprisonment and sentenced the first defendant (Harry) to seven years imprisonment, on count two to six.