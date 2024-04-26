Edo Guber: Major setback for APC as PDP poaches influential chieftain
In September 2024, residents of Edo State will cast their votes to determine the successor to Governor Godwin Obaseki, a member of the PDP, as his tenure comes to an end.
Known locally as the ‘Ward 1 governor,’ Topa previously served as the committee chairman for works and housing in the area.
He cited his departure from the opposition APC as a move to endorse Governor Godwin Obaseki’s development initiatives.
Topa highlighted Obaseki’s selection of Marvellous Omobayo from Akoko-Edo as deputy governor as evidence of the governor’s commitment to the marginalised people of Akoko-Edo despite it being the largest council in the state.
According to Leadership, he emphasised the importance of shifting focus from party politics to developmental politics for the betterment of our citizens.
He highlighted Obaseki’s role as a champion for the marginalised and oppressed in the state.
Topa said, “Yes, I was in APC, but with what Obaseki has done for the Akoko-Edo people by appointing one of our illustrious sons, Marvellous Omobayo, to the exulted position of the deputy governor, will go down in history as one who has the interest of the Akoko-Edo people at heart. We are very happy about that for giving us a sense of belonging.
“I’m using this opportunity to call on all Akoko-Edo indigenes and Edolites to join hands with the Obaseki-led PDP to produce Asue Ighodalo as the next governor. I can assure you that Akoko-Edo is PDP, and PDP is Akoko-Edo.”
