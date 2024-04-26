ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo Guber: Major setback for APC as PDP poaches influential chieftain

Segun Adeyemi

In September 2024, residents of Edo State will cast their votes to determine the successor to Governor Godwin Obaseki, a member of the PDP, as his tenure comes to an end.

Monday Okpebholo and Asue Ighodalo are the candidates for the APC and PDP, respectively, in the upcoming Edo governorship poll. [X/Facebook]
Monday Okpebholo and Asue Ighodalo are the candidates for the APC and PDP, respectively, in the upcoming Edo governorship poll. [X/Facebook]

Recommended articles

Known locally as the ‘Ward 1 governor,’ Topa previously served as the committee chairman for works and housing in the area.

He cited his departure from the opposition APC as a move to endorse Governor Godwin Obaseki’s development initiatives.

Topa highlighted Obaseki’s selection of Marvellous Omobayo from Akoko-Edo as deputy governor as evidence of the governor’s commitment to the marginalised people of Akoko-Edo despite it being the largest council in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Leadership, he emphasised the importance of shifting focus from party politics to developmental politics for the betterment of our citizens.

He highlighted Obaseki’s role as a champion for the marginalised and oppressed in the state.

Topa said, “Yes, I was in APC, but with what Obaseki has done for the Akoko-Edo people by appointing one of our illustrious sons, Marvellous Omobayo, to the exulted position of the deputy governor, will go down in history as one who has the interest of the Akoko-Edo people at heart. We are very happy about that for giving us a sense of belonging.

“I’m using this opportunity to call on all Akoko-Edo indigenes and Edolites to join hands with the Obaseki-led PDP to produce Asue Ighodalo as the next governor. I can assure you that Akoko-Edo is PDP, and PDP is Akoko-Edo.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

Governor Mbah swears in new ENSIEC officials, stresses on credible service

New minimum wage announcement on May Day not feasible - TUC president

New minimum wage announcement on May Day not feasible - TUC president

Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

Cross River Govt to compensate Calabar/Itu property owners with ₦400m

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Anambra Govt to distribute new malaria vaccine, aims for malaria-free State

Anambra Govt to distribute new malaria vaccine, aims for malaria-free State

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

Commuters trek to work - Fuel hike halts Kaduna motorcyclists services

TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

TETFund denies corruption allegation, vows to sanitise tertiary education system

Excessive heat in Kano State may lead to heat-stroke, meningitis cerebrum

Excessive heat in Kano State may lead to heat-stroke, meningitis cerebrum

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obi's aide denies claim of religious politics, affirms aid for all faiths [Channels TV]

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

Polling clerks counted votes at a polling station after completing the voting process of the general election in Abuja, Nigeria, on February 25, 2023. [Getty Images]

CSO inaugurates campaign to combat electoral irregularities, promote reforms

APC South-South executives meeto to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

APC South-South executives meet to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins APC governorship ticket in Ondo