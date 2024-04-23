Breaking news:
Emeka Ihedioha resigns from PDP after 26 years of membership

Bayo Wahab

Ihedioha says the PDP can no longer offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Emeka Ihedioha.
Emeka Ihedioha.

Ihedioha, who claimed to be one of the party's founding members when it was established in 1998, said the PDP is no longer capable of carrying out internal reforms.

In a letter titled “Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party,” and addressed to the national chairman of the party, the former governor of Imo State said the PDP can no longer offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The letter read, “Since 1998, I have contributed my quota to the development and transformation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as one of the founding members. All these years, I have taken pride in the fact that the PDP is a party that will always look inward for internal reforms and provide credible leadership for the people, whether in power or outside power.

“Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs. Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly, no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

“It is in the light of the foregoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party effective immediately. While this decision was difficult to take, I, however, believe that it is the right one.

Despite his resignation, Ihedioha promised to contribute to the nation’s democratic process and good governance.

