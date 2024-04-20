ADVERTISEMENT
Aiyedatiwa, 15 other APC aspirants jostle for 171,922 votes at Ondo guber primary

News Agency Of Nigeria

Omo-Agege assured of the committee's resolve to strictly follow the guidelines and constitution of the party and conduct a transparent, fair and credible election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary is scheduled to hold in 203 wards in 18 local government areas with 16 aspirants including the governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, contesting.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Secretary of the seven-man committee, stated this after its meeting with stakeholders and aspirants on Friday night in Akure .

He said that none of the aspirants had before the eve of the exercise withdrawn or stepped down for another candidate.

The secretary said that the committee was ready to conduct the primary using the direct mode in all the 203 wards across the state.

He appealed to the aspirants to caution their supporters to allow the peaceful conduct of the primary for the progress of the party.

Omo-Agege assured of the committee’s resolve to strictly follow the guidelines and constitution of the party and conduct a transparent, fair and credible election.

He said that the committee would collaborate with the security agencies in the state to forestall breakdown of law and order before, during and after the primary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is headed by Gov. Usman Adodo of Kogi.

News Agency Of Nigeria

