PDP unveils 200-member campaign council for Ighodalo's guber election in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anenih explained that the selection process was carried out under the direct supervision of the leaders of the party headed by Obaseki.

In a statement, the PDP State Organising Secretary, Tony Anenih (Jnr.), said members of the Campaign Council were versatile members of the PDP who have been carefully chosen to deliver the party’s candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo.

Anenih noted that the campaign structure has an Advisory Council, to be headed by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, a Management Committee and a State Campaign Council, made up of 200 eminent members of the PDP.

He said the women's wing would be headed by the wife of the state governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, and Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo while the youth wing would be led by the Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor.

“I do not have any doubt whatsoever in my mind, that this group of very versatile members of the PDP that have been carefully chosen, will deliver our erudite, intellectually-sound and broad-minded candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo,” he said.

“The advisory council has seven eminent members of the state, with the Governor as Chairman; the Management Committee is made up of the Director General and 13 Deputies for Finance, Contact and Mobilization and Media/ Publicity Field Operations and Security, among others”

According to him, the youth and women wings which are very critical will be working independently, and their relationship with the other Directorates will be symbiotic.

He added, “On behalf of the party, I congratulate every one of you who have been selected, and the party hopes and expects you to hit the ground running.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

