CSO inaugurates campaign to combat electoral irregularities, promote reforms

According to PAACA’s Executive Director, Ezenwa Nwagwu, the initiative is essential to ensure transparency and credibility in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The project will be implemented nationwide across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As contained in the statement obtained by Pulse, Nwagwu said, “Despite the innovations in the Electoral Act 2022 used during the 2023 general elections, some citizens are still not satisfied with the management of the electoral process.

“As the country prepares for future elections, PAACA’s initiatives aim to address those challenges by promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in the electoral process.

“Through Citizen’s town hall meetings across the 36 states and the FCT, PAACA, in collaboration with other organisations, seeks to empower citizens and stakeholders to demand electoral reforms that will ensure free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.”

According to Nwagwu, the town hall meetings across the states are expected to bring together citizens from diverse backgrounds to discuss critical issues related to electoral reform and constitutional amendment.

It is also expected to generate public interest and build momentum for electoral reform.