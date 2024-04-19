ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

CSO inaugurates campaign to combat electoral irregularities, promote reforms

Segun Adeyemi

Ahead of the 2027 election cycle, there were agitations for electoral reforms to avoid incidents that transpired in the 2023 polls.

Polling clerks counted votes at a polling station after completing the voting process of the general election in Abuja, Nigeria, on February 25, 2023. [Getty Images]
Polling clerks counted votes at a polling station after completing the voting process of the general election in Abuja, Nigeria, on February 25, 2023. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

According to PAACA’s Executive Director, Ezenwa Nwagwu, the initiative is essential to ensure transparency and credibility in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The project will be implemented nationwide across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As contained in the statement obtained by Pulse, Nwagwu said, “Despite the innovations in the Electoral Act 2022 used during the 2023 general elections, some citizens are still not satisfied with the management of the electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the country prepares for future elections, PAACA’s initiatives aim to address those challenges by promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in the electoral process.

“Through Citizen’s town hall meetings across the 36 states and the FCT, PAACA, in collaboration with other organisations, seeks to empower citizens and stakeholders to demand electoral reforms that will ensure free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.”

According to Nwagwu, the town hall meetings across the states are expected to bring together citizens from diverse backgrounds to discuss critical issues related to electoral reform and constitutional amendment.

It is also expected to generate public interest and build momentum for electoral reform.

“Resolutions from the town hall will form part of the electoral issue that will be submitted to the National Assembly, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant stakeholders,” he added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau Gov urges calm after attack that led to death of 200-level PLASU student

Plateau Gov urges calm after attack that led to death of 200-level PLASU student

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product

Gov Adeleke lavished with praise for providing water, sanitation facilities

Gov Adeleke lavished with praise for providing water, sanitation facilities

CSO inaugurates campaign to combat electoral irregularities, promote reforms

CSO inaugurates campaign to combat electoral irregularities, promote reforms

Lagos arrests 10 fake officials for carrying out unauthorised enforcement

Lagos arrests 10 fake officials for carrying out unauthorised enforcement

Ogun govt training herbalists to compete in world trado-medicine market

Ogun govt training herbalists to compete in world trado-medicine market

NNPP founder accuses Kwankwaso of betrayal, threatens legal action

NNPP founder accuses Kwankwaso of betrayal, threatens legal action

2 students fall and die trying to take a selfie at waterfall

2 students fall and die trying to take a selfie at waterfall

VP Shettima calls on academics to contribute to Nigeria's security, prosperity

VP Shettima calls on academics to contribute to Nigeria's security, prosperity

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Ombugadu was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nasarawa State governorship election. [David Ombugadu/Facebook]

David Ombugadu rejects offer to become PDP national chairman

Alia and Akume [Facebook]

Gov Alia or SGF Akume? Benue APC leader confirmed amid heated feud

Ganduje, Kwankwaso [Facebook]

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Destiny favours Aiyedatiwa over other Ondo guber aspirants - APC chieftain