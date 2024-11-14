Latest World News Updates & Newspaper Headlines

WorldLatest World News Updates & Newspaper Headlines
King Charles turns 76, continues work duties despite cancer diagnosisBritain’s King Charles III is celebrating his 76th birthday, marking the occasion with a visit to a surplus food festival.
How Kamala raised $1 billion and still lost to Trump who raised $388 millionAs of November 2024, the Harris campaign was reportedly $20 million in debt
US President-elect Donald Trump appoints Elon Musk to key administrative rolePresident-elect Donald Trump has appointed billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
US President Biden honours Nigerian professor of medicineUnited States President Joe Biden has awarded the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, a Nigerian-born American Professor of Medicine, recognising his 5,400 hours of voluntary service to the nation and humanity.
Tinubu demands end to Israeli aggression, wants 2-State solution actualisedPresident Bola Tinubu on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, called for an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, warning “the conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering.”
Uganda to sue Elon Musk as Space X satellite debris lands in western villagesThe debris, traced to a U.S.-based SpaceX satellite launch, scattered across the Kyegegwa, Sembabule, and Kyenjojo districts, damaging property over a 40-kilometre area.
Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this weekTrump has never conceded losing the 2020 election to Biden and did not attend his inauguration.
11 confirmed dead, 50 others still trapped in landslide in western CameroonRecent torrential rains have battered parts of Central Africa, causing extensive flooding and landslides.
US accuses Iran of plotting to assassinate Donald TrumpA few weeks ago, Trump’s campaign team announced that it had been informed by the U.S. Secret Service about real and concrete threats from Iran to assassinate him.
'Not the outcome we hoped for' - Obama says, congratulating Trump on his victoryFormer U.S. president Barack Obama has congratulated Republican Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election.
Harris concedes defeat, calls to congratulate Trump on election victoryTrump shellacked Harris, the Democratic candidate, to record a historic comeback victory for his return to the White House.
Iran plays down importance of Trump's victory, voices readiness for confrontationThe Revolutionary Guards did not directly react to Trump’s claimed electoral victory but said Tehran and its allied armed groups in the region are ready for confrontation with Israel.
Only 2 U.S. presidents have returned to White House after 1st term ejectionDonald Trump, Grover Cleveland: The only U.S. presidents to return to White House after losing
Transformative journey of Donald Trump in picturesRemarkable journey of Donald Trump: Childhood, business tycoon, 3 marriages & political force
US Election: Donald Trump edges closer to historic White House returnDonald Trump is set to return to the White House after securing 270 electoral votes, according to major U.S. media sources like Fox News.
Trump or Harris? How US presidential elections could affect African countriesAs US citizens head to the polls to elect their next president, the world watches closely, aware that the outcome carries far-reaching implications across the globe, including Africa. Many Americans have already cast their votes, with others doing so today, choosing between former Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris—candidates with starkly different approaches to both national and global issues.
How scandals like Engonga's reflect the hidden power dynamics in Equatorial Guinea’s elite circles [Opinion]It’s easy to get caught up in the drama of a scandal, especially one involving high-ranking officials, family connections, and allegations that have stirred public curiosity.
Dixville Notch voters cast midnight ballots amid fears of violence on Election DayVoters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, went to the polls early Tuesday morning, marking the official start of Election Day voting for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes dramaEverything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 sex tapes scandal
TRENDING: Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Crime Chief Caught in Explosive Sex Tape Scandal with VIPsBaltasar Ebang Engonga, a top government official in Equatorial Guinea, is at the center of a scandal that’s causing shockwaves across the country and beyond. Engonga, who leads the National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), is responsible for tackling financial crimes and corruption.