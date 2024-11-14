Latest World News Updates & Newspaper Headlines

Pulse logo
5 Nov

Trump or Harris? How US presidential elections could affect African countries

As US citizens head to the polls to elect their next president, the world watches closely, aware that the outcome carries far-reaching implications across the globe, including Africa. Many Americans have already cast their votes, with others doing so today, choosing between former Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris—candidates with starkly different approaches to both national and global issues.
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.Screenshot from ABC News