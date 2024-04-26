ADVERTISEMENT
'We know Wike is your boss': Edwin Clark fires warning to PDP acting chair

Segun Adeyemi

Clark highlighted Damagum's failure to address various issues plaguing the party, such as the Rivers State crisis and state lawmakers’ defection.

Umar Damagum and Edwin Clark.
Umar Damagum and Edwin Clark. [Guardian/Facebook]

In an open letter dated April 24, 2024, Clark expressed concern about the perceived weakness of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), noting that Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike dominated the recent meeting without anyone willing to challenge him.

Clark emphasised the importance of speaking truth to power within the party.

The seasoned politician criticised the current state of affairs within the party, urging the Acting National Chairman to either step up or step down to prevent the party from crumbling under his leadership.

He accused the chairman of being influenced by another prominent figure. He highlighted his failure to address various issues plaguing the party, such as the Rivers State crisis and state lawmakers’ defection.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has been at loggerheads with top stakeholders of the PDP.
The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has been at loggerheads with top stakeholders of the PDP. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

As quoted by Leadership, Clark said, “It is alleged in some quarters that Mr. Wike is very instrumental to your being appointed the Acting National Chairman, and you, therefore recognise him as your “boss”.

“So, it appears to some people the obvious role you embarked upon, playing down the powers of NEC. It does also appear that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), is made up of Mr. Wike’s men, which includes your good self as Acting National Chairman, the National Secretary, the National Publicity Secretary, some leaders such as Chief Dan Orbih, who unfortunately is not a cheap of the old block of his father, late Chief MCK Orbih, a great politician. We were all together in the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), in 1979.”

