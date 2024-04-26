'We know Wike is your boss': Edwin Clark fires warning to PDP acting chair

In an open letter dated April 24, 2024, Clark expressed concern about the perceived weakness of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), noting that Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike dominated the recent meeting without anyone willing to challenge him.

Clark emphasised the importance of speaking truth to power within the party.

The seasoned politician criticised the current state of affairs within the party, urging the Acting National Chairman to either step up or step down to prevent the party from crumbling under his leadership.

He accused the chairman of being influenced by another prominent figure. He highlighted his failure to address various issues plaguing the party, such as the Rivers State crisis and state lawmakers’ defection.

As quoted by Leadership, Clark said, “It is alleged in some quarters that Mr. Wike is very instrumental to your being appointed the Acting National Chairman, and you, therefore recognise him as your “boss”.