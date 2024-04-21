ADVERTISEMENT
Ganduje hit with fresh suspension by another APC ward in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

In passing the vote of confidence on Ganduje, the factional ward chairman urged all party members in the ward and across the state to remain calm and law-abiding.

Ganduje [Channels]
Ganduje [Channels]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Malam Haladu Gwanjo, the Legal Adviser of another APC faction in Ganduje Ward, last week announced the suspension of Ganduje.

Gwanjo, who cited alleged corruption and other vices as reasons for the suspension, said that the decision was taken by nine executive members of the party in Ganduje ward.

Also, another faction, represented by the Ward Chairman, Malam Ahmad Ganduje, came out to declare support for Ganduje, saying the ward officials were satisfied with his leadership style.

However, in a new twist in the early hours of Sunday, another group, which claimed to be the legitimate exco, yet again announced the suspension of Ganduje.

Addressing newsmen secretary of the faction, Malam Ja’afar Ganduje, who spoke on behalf of 11 other executive members, hinged the suspension on alleged anti-party activities by Ganduje.

He said this was particularly during the last general election.

He also alleged that the APC national chairman had failed to pay his statutory dues to the party.

He further blamed Ganduje for contributing to the factionalisation of the party at the ward level, which he said had brought the party to disrepute.

We are the authentic executives of Ganduje ward and we have passed a vote of no confidence and imposed a new suspension on Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for a series of reasons.

“First, we have suspended Dr Ganduje’s membership for creating internal conflict among party members at the ward level.

“Another major reason why the authentic executives resolved to suspend Ganduje is the issue of anti-party activities he generated during the 2023 elections which resulted in the party’s failure in the state,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

