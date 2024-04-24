ADVERTISEMENT
Ganduje believes APC is the answer to Nigeria’s problems

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ganduje said the Tinubu administration was creating the right environment for the country’s development and economic prosperity.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje. [Twitter/@AsiwajuTinubu]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje. [Twitter/@AsiwajuTinubu]

Ganduje stated this during the APC grand finale campaign and presentation of party flags to the 11 local council chairmanship candidates, on Wednesday in Gombe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) had fixed April 27, for LG polls in the state.

Ganduje, who presented APC flags to the candidates, said the party under President Bola Tinubu was doing a lot to tackle the challenges of the country and get Nigeria transformed for the better.

He said the Tinubu administration was creating the right environment for the country’s development and economic prosperity.

“With the manifesto and the constitution of the APC, the party has achieved a lot at the national level under President Tinubu.

“And you have seen what APC has achieved in Gombe State under Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

“It is now clear that APC is the answer to Nigeria’s problems,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to support and pray for the administration of President Tinubu to sustain the transformation of the country.

Ganduje commended the governor for keying into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and working hard towards transforming the state.

According to him, Gombe is now a reference point for peace and development.

He said the APC remained proud of what has been achieved in Gombe State, describing it, “as one of the best progressive states in the country”.

While receiving decampees from opposition parties, Ganduje urged residents of the state to vote for APC candidates.

“As long as APC remains in power, the people of the state will never lack good governance,” he said.

Also, Yahaya thanked the members of the APC National Working Committee for coming to galvanise support for the party candidates ahead of Saturday’s council elections in the state.

The governor assured that the party would sweep polls in the election.

NAN reports that Ganduje earlier inaugurated the newly constructed Nayi Nawa- Bypass road named him.

