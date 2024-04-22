Kano APC disregards alleged suspension of national chairman, Ganduje

The secretary of the party in the state, Alhaji Zakari Sarina, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano that the supposed suspension of Ganduje by any group of individuals was null and void.

He said the suspension, which was announced on Sunday by a faction of the party, came from non-members of the party.

“It is impracticable for non-members to slam a national officer with suspension without recourse to laid down procedures as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

“I must make it clear, that we are undeterred by the activities of these impostors because.

"Their style lacks finesse and sophistication and has further exposed their political naivety where Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is an acclaimed master.

“From available records, those behind the latest oddity are political jobbers who have offered themselves for pecuniary benefits at behest of dignity“, Sarina alleged.

According to him, they don’t belong to Progressive because a good thing party member will not work towards destroying a legitimate member who was governor for 8 years and rose to become a national chairman.

“It is because they are outsiders, they are simply not aware of the internal workings, or ground rules of the APC on disciplinary actions, hence they resort to poor strategy that cannot stand logic, and reasons.

“We from the ward, local government level and state are solidly behind our leader who has contributed positively towards the political growth of our party’’, he told NAN.

Sarina alleged that the leader of the group who announced the purported Ganduje’s suspension was a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party who contested but lost the counsellorship election in Ganduje ward.

He advised the media to be cautious of those who seek to use their platforms to promote falsehood.