Latest Nigerian Movies News & Updates

This is how you can become a successful filmmaker todayHere is how you can be a filmmaker in the current Nollywood scene.
Let’s throw it back to these Nollywood on-screen pairings of the 90s & 2000sBack in the day, Nollywood films weren't complete without these pairings. Which was your favourite?
Funke Akindele's 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' for theatrical distribution across 6 continentsFunke Akindele’s December release has been acquired by distribution internationally.
Let’s explore these Nigerian Netflix OriginalsSince Netflix isn’t going anywhere, we thought to explore some of these Nigerian originals.
‘We will continue to invest in Nigerian stories’- Netflix debunks rumour [Exclusive]Following the alleged exit from Nigeria, Netflix says they will continue their stay in the country.
Netflix's alleged exit from Nigeria: What Could This Mean for Us?Has Netflix Quietly Left Nigeria? What does this mean for our market?
These True Crime documentaries on Netflix will blow your mindAlright, true crime junkies, gather around!
'Gladiator II' becomes Denzel Washington's most successful movie with a worldwide gross of $320 millionThe two-time Oscar-award winner has finally broken a box-office record in his career.
Meet these Veteran Actors in NollywoodThese are the legends; the OGs of Nollywood who made us laugh, cry, and wonder “How Do They Do It?”
Meet the writers behind some of the biggest Nollywood Netflix seriesThese screenwriters are the brains behind some great Nollywood series on Netflix.
Japa waves hit Nollywood as Veteran actor, Maurice Ndubueze becomes a US Medical DoctorIf you grew up watching Nollywood films in the early 2000s, you probably remember Maurice Ndubueze, aka Terror D’Archangel.
See official trailer for Funke Akindele’s 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'Following weeks of intense promotion, the trailer for 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' is here
Don’t sleep on these rising Nollywood actresses in 2025These are fast-rising Nollywood actresses to watch out for in the coming year.
Want to be a Nollywood Director today? Here’s howBecoming a director is an exciting journey you see. But you’ve got to learn the ropes.
What Happened to Soap Operas in Nigeria?Soap Operas have been around for a long time but what happened to them? Did the quality of local soaps drop?
Here’s why Asabawood will never lose its audienceAsabawood is a term used to refer to indigenous Nollywood films produced in the southern and sometimes the eastern part of Nigeria.
'A Ghetto Love Story' offers a fresh perspective to a familiar Nollywood trope [Review]Daniel Oriahi finishes the year with yet another incredible film.
Tosin Igho’s latest feature, ‘Suspicion’ tops Prime Video’s chartIgho is a seasoned filmmaker with several works to his credit including Seven, Dust, and Nneka the Pretty Serpent
'Our budget doubled during the production of A Ghetto Love Story' -Miz VickThe rookie writer and co-creator of the movie revealed the challenges faced during production.
