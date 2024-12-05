Latest Nigerian Fashion Tips, News & Trends

FashionLatest Nigerian Fashion Tips, News & Trends
Stop destroying sneakers by cleaning with detergent - Use these insteadHere are important reasons to stop using detergent to clean your sneakers and the best alternatives.
Casual Queen unveils daring 'ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION' for SS25, celebrating timeless eleganceCasual Queen, Nigeria’s go-to ready-to-wear brand for the modern woman, has just launched its much-anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection, aptly named “ ÈREGUÁ ”.
From Gym to Street: How ''gym wear'' is taking over modern fashionThe athleisure trend has evolved from a modest offshoot of sportswear into a dominant force in modern fashion.
Nigeria has never won Miss Universe but these 10 countries have won many timesThese countries have the Most Miss Universe winners.
The most fashionable city in Africa - Is it Lagos or Johannesburg?Many cities in Africa may claim to be the fashion capital of the continent, but only one truly takes the crown.
Every Day is Black Friday: adidas announces massive discount sales throughout Novemberadidas, the world-renowned leader in sportswear and lifestyle apparel, proudly announces a landmark Black Friday campaign designed to deliver exceptional value to Nigerian customers.
Bridal house, Deola Sagoe closes bespoke services following accusation from customerDeola Sagoe has announced they are discontinuing their bespoke (custom-made) services.
A Nigerian’s Tale of Moscow: Fashion, Food, and Warm WelcomesGetting the invite to cover Moscow Fashion Week was like receiving a golden ticket to the most glamorous adventure of the year.
From Neon Dreams to Yakut Soul: 7 Unforgettable Designs from Moscow Fashion Week 2024Moscow Fashion Week 2024 was more than just an event, it was a vibrant celebration of creativity, culture, and innovation that left everyone talking.
6 wardrobe essentials every professional woman should ownYour work wardrobe is more than just a collection of clothes. Don't have a boring wardrobe; it’s a curated toolkit for tackling your day with confidence and flair.
PIQIT by IO Furniture launches new collection in collaboration with AD ConnectOn October 19, 2024, PIQIT by IO Furniture celebrated the launch of its latest retail collection with a high-profile event leading into Design Week Lagos.
Culture with Style - Heineken unveils 45cl bottle, 45 Collection at Lagos Fashion WeekLagos Fashion Week 2024 brought the best of Nigerian creativity to the runway, and this year, Heineken took things to the next level with an unforgettable launch.
Fashion designer extraordinaire, Mai Atafo on the state of Nigerian fashionWhen you think of classic suits in Nigeria, Atafo's suits probably come to mind.
5 very feminine fashion items originally made for menThese common female items were once considered manly and masculine.
This week's best celebrity pictures on InstagramAnother week, another slay
SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection
The Future of Fashion: How BRICS+ Fashion Summit is paving the way for a greener industryThe recent BRICS+ Fashion Summit, held in Moscow, marked a significant turning point for the global fashion industry.
BoohooMAN Nigeria debuts with a star-studded event & Shallipopi collaborationBoohooMAN Nigeria officially marked its entry into the Nigerian fashion scene with an exclusive launch event at the prestigious Ashluxury Store in Lekki on Saturday, October 12, 2024.