Ondo Poll: Jimoh Ibrahim came 4th despite his popularity claim after Akeredolu's death

Relying on his perceived political clout, the senator representing Ondo South had, before the election, expressed confidence he would get the APC governorship ticket in the state.

The controversial businessman believed he stood a chance to defeat other candidates including Lukcy Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent governor because according to him, he is the most experienced politician in the state.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, Ibrahim contested the APC governorship primary election against other popular politicians in Ondo including, Olusola Oke, Mayowa Akinfolarin, and 12 others.

Two days after the election, Aiyedatiwa, who assumed power following the death of his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu, in December 2024, was declared the winner of the election.

Aiyedatiwa polled 48,569 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who scored 15,343 votes to come second.

Another popular politician in the state, Olusola Oke, came third, while Ibrahim, who claimed to be the oldest and most senior politician among the contestants came forth with 9,456 votes.

The outcome of the election countered Ibrahim’s claim about his popularity in Ondo State.

Why Jimoh Ibrahim was confident

While declaring his intention to join the Ondo governorship race in February, the businessman boasted about his chances of becoming the next governor of the state.

The senator said Akeredolu’s death would enhance the possibility of him emerging as the next elected governor of the state.

He said, “Maybe the death of Aketi has enhanced my chances because Aketi is a human being, he can be subjectively objective at the last minute. But now that he is no more, that possibility is written off completely. So whoever is there, wants to run for governor will meet me at the field.

“So Aketi’s death doesn’t affect my chances at all, but it would rather enhance my chances to win the governorship position of this state. So we are working seriously to win this election.”

Speaking about his popularity and the possibility of winning the ticket, Ibrahim said, “I’m declaring my intention to run for the governorship election of Ondo State. Among the contestants, I am the oldest. I have contested election twice in my lifetime, one of which I contested for a governorship position in 2003, and none of these contestants was on that ballot.”