APC South-South executives meet to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

The meeting, which was presided over by Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River, the only APC governor in the region, also discussed crucial political issues affecting the zone.

Speaking after the meeting, the Zonal vice-chairman of the Party, Victor Giadom, said the meeting, attended by chairmen of the party from states in the zone, resolved to synergise for the success of the party in the Edo governorship election

“Our meeting was highly successful with very fruitful discussions. We all agreed to work for the unity of the party across the South-South states.

“And we are using this opportunity to issue a warning to other political parties in Edo, to let them know that the APC is ready to take back governance of the state,” he said.

He commended Otu for his achievements in Cross River, especially in the areas of environment, infrastructural renewal, foundation laying for the agricultural revolution, restoration of hope and human capital development.

Earlier during the meeting Otu said he was happy to host zonal executives of the party.

He said having been given the responsibility to lead the party in the zone, he was ready to contribute his quota to ensure that the party was stronger in the region.

“It is often said that to whom much is given, much is expected, we need to come together to deepen APC in the South-South.

“Today, Cross River State is the only APC state in the South-South; we want to increase that number before we go to the next general election,” he said.

He emphasised that APC had come to stay in Cross River and that his administration had keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government, which he said remained critical to the ‘People First’ mantra of his administration.