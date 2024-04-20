Only God gives power, Atiku resigned to fate in WhatsApp chat with supporters

Atiku declared this while engaging some of his supporters in a chat on the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The supporters had raised concerns over the PDP's failure to enact punitive actions against members who purportedly betrayed Atiku during the 2023 presidential election.

This is coming on the heels of the outcomes of the party's 98th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Many PDP supporters and sympathisers had anticipated that the NEC would impose some sanctions on, among others, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike and other members of his G-5 group who blatantly worked against Atiku.

However, the party only announced approval for the reconstitution of its Disciplinary and Reconciliation Committees to ensure further stability, among other key decisions made at the NEC meeting.

Atiku calms supporters during WhatsApp chat

During the WhatsApp engagement, Atiku's supporters reiterated their frustrations about the seeming lack of internal discipline in the PDP.

But the former Vice President, in his response, reminded them that “There is God. It is God that gives power, not anybody.”

Responding, one of his supporters on the social media group said, “This is very true, Sir and this same God will answer your heart desires and ours too.

“When the day comes, we shall all be alive to celebrate together as one big family of good faith.