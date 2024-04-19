He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

Tanko said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Onitsha, Anambra.

According to Tanko, “the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) wishes to alert the public of a fresh orchestrated design to blackmail the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by linking him to frivolous, malicious and unsubstantiated allegations of indulging in religious politics.

“We are aware that some persons operating under the guise of civil society, and non-governmental organisations, but acting at the behest of some powerful political interests, have been deployed to petition and accuse Obi of playing religious politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The aim is to malign Mr Obi’s purely altruistic motives in supporting underprivileged Nigerians of all faiths. The ploy is to erroneously claim that he goes to religious places to carry out political campaigns off-season.

“We should ordinarily ignore such mischievous ploys as they are only intended to distract attention from Mr Obi’s patriotic and compassionate position,” he said.

He noted, “for the avoidance of doubt and the protection of the gullible in their midst, it has become imperative to restate the truth and the facts.” He stressed that Obi understands fully the constitutional dictates of separation of church/mosque and state and that Nigeria is an undisputed secular state.

He further said that his primary concern in and out of public office has always been to pursue the welfare of the underprivileged in the society, whom he believes, should have a better life given the abundant human and natural resources bestowed on this country by God.

“What remains an undisputed fact, is that Peter Obi’s charity work predates politics and he would never be intimidated to change this personal disposition, which he believes is an assignment for him from his creator.

ADVERTISEMENT