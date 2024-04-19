ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obi stated that his primary concern in and out of public office has always been to pursue the welfare of the underprivileged in the society.

Obi's aide denies claim of religious politics, affirms aid for all faiths [Channels TV]
Obi's aide denies claim of religious politics, affirms aid for all faiths [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Tanko said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Onitsha, Anambra.

According to Tanko, “the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) wishes to alert the public of a fresh orchestrated design to blackmail the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by linking him to frivolous, malicious and unsubstantiated allegations of indulging in religious politics.

“We are aware that some persons operating under the guise of civil society, and non-governmental organisations, but acting at the behest of some powerful political interests, have been deployed to petition and accuse Obi of playing religious politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The aim is to malign Mr Obi’s purely altruistic motives in supporting underprivileged Nigerians of all faiths. The ploy is to erroneously claim that he goes to religious places to carry out political campaigns off-season.

“We should ordinarily ignore such mischievous ploys as they are only intended to distract attention from Mr Obi’s patriotic and compassionate position,” he said.

He noted, “for the avoidance of doubt and the protection of the gullible in their midst, it has become imperative to restate the truth and the facts.” He stressed that Obi understands fully the constitutional dictates of separation of church/mosque and state and that Nigeria is an undisputed secular state.

He further said that his primary concern in and out of public office has always been to pursue the welfare of the underprivileged in the society, whom he believes, should have a better life given the abundant human and natural resources bestowed on this country by God.

“What remains an undisputed fact, is that Peter Obi’s charity work predates politics and he would never be intimidated to change this personal disposition, which he believes is an assignment for him from his creator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We, therefore, urge the public to ignore any insinuations of co-mingling politics with religion; and see them as a grand design to limit Mr. Obi’s freedom of movement and citizenship welfare action,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCDC intervenes as 8 die, Sokoto's mysterious illness remains unidentified

NCDC intervenes as 8 die, Sokoto's mysterious illness remains unidentified

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

Otu allocates ₦100m to improve school children's nutrition, learning, health

Otu allocates ₦100m to improve school children's nutrition, learning, health

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing details with fraudsters

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing details with fraudsters

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Court permits Nigerian to amend $150m case against Google, GoDaddy

Court permits Nigerian to amend $150m case against Google, GoDaddy

Delta monarch declared wanted over Okuama killings regains freedom

Delta monarch declared wanted over Okuama killings regains freedom

Tinubu endorses 3 frameworks to educate Nigeria's out-of-school children

Tinubu endorses 3 frameworks to educate Nigeria's out-of-school children

Anxiety as APC confirms Ganduje's chairmanship status

Anxiety as APC confirms Ganduje's chairmanship status

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Ombugadu was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nasarawa State governorship election. [David Ombugadu/Facebook]

David Ombugadu rejects offer to become PDP national chairman

Alia and Akume [Facebook]

Gov Alia or SGF Akume? Benue APC leader confirmed amid heated feud

Ganduje, Kwankwaso [Facebook]

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Destiny favours Aiyedatiwa over other Ondo guber aspirants - APC chieftain