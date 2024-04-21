ADVERTISEMENT
APC declares Ondo governorship primary election inconclusive

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party said the final collation of the results will be done after the conclusion of a rerun election in 13 wards.

This is contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Committee, Governor Usman Ododo on Sunday morning.

The statement said that a rerun election would take place in all 13 wards of Okitipupa Local Government with total validated registered party members of 9,515.

“Having received reports of the primary election from the 203 Wards in the 18 Local Governments of Ondo State, the Primary Election Committee has decided that election will be conducted in all the 13 Wards of Okitipupa Local Government with total validated registered members of 9,515.

“We have validated reports that the exercise did not hold in the local government due to the late arrival of electoral materials and personnel as a result of logistics challenges.

“Election in Okitipupa Local Government shall be conducted at 12 noon on Sunday 21st April 2024.

“The final collation of the results will be done thereafter,” the statement said.

