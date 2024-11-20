Latest Nigerian Entertainment News & Updates | Pulse Nigeria

EntertainmentLatest Nigerian Entertainment News & Updates | Pulse Nigeria
Do you want to be a Nollywood actor? Here’s howWith new faces springing up every day on our screens, it almost feels like, soon, we’ll have more actors than films, but don’t fret I’ve got you.
Apple Music names Kendrick Lamar its Rap Artist of the YearAfter recently getting 2025 Grammy nominations for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Rap Record of the Year, and Rap Performance of the Year, Kendrick Lamar has been crowned Apple Music's Rap Artist of the Year.
See trailer for Jade Osiberu’s'Christmas In Lagos'The 'Gangs of Lagos' director earlier announced her comeback movie set to debut on Prime Video this December.
'Gladiator II' records ₦99.1 million in its opening weekend at the Nigerian box officeThe film made a powerful debut, marking the second-highest opening of the year.
I'm done with beauty pageants - Chidimma Adetshina revealsShe says pageantry was a really traumatic experience for her.
TML Vibez has the making of a Street Hop star [Review]TML Vibez's latest project 'Pawon Boy Vol 1' is a comprehensive display of his ability to interpret his influences through pulsating music that channels street energy.
How celebrities can protect their mental health from social media trollsBy prioritising self-care, celebrities can reclaim their online spaces and continue thriving despite the noise online.
Davido to livestream star-studded birthday concert to fans worldwide#FeaturedPost
... Partners with Kiswe to bring the celebration global
Fans left confused as singer Chike poses with mystery woman in new postSome fans have reason to believe that she may be his mother, while others fear he may be getting hitched soon.
Everything you need to know about Crytocurrency guru BLordHere's what to know about Blord
Veekee James celebrates husband on International Men's Day amid criticismShe commends him for handling social media criticism with grace.
Here are 5 things Chidimma Adetshina teaches us about adversity5 things Beauty Queen Chidimma Adetshina teaches us about adversity and overcoming it.
Imitation in Afrobeats: Is It still the highest form of flattery?In Nigerian mainstream pop music, it’s not uncommon for artists to gravitate towards whatever the trending sound, style, or even thought process is in a desire to ingrain themselves in consumers' consciousness.
Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa welcomes first childNollywood actress Dayo Amusa announces the birth of her first child, her baby boy.
It hurts - Don Jazzy opens up on not having a partnerDon Jazzy opens up about not having a partner for the viral suspect challenge.
Johnny Drille and wife post adorable daughter on her first birthdaySinger Johnny Drille and wife Rima show off their daughter to celebrate her first birthday.
Rising star Jelly Bee ignites the airwaves with new single 'High Tension'Sierra Leonean rap sensation, Jelly Bee, is back and hotter than ever with her latest single, 'High Tension'. Signed to the forward-thinking ABANGZ Originals label, Jelly Bee is poised to take the global music scene by storm
Asake among 5 guest artists on Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'Wizkid is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album 'Morayo' which will be out on November 22, 2024
Kizz Daniel shares his thoughts on controversial streaming farm topicThe Afrobeats star jumped on the trending conversation about stream farming following Wizkid's 'Dance' return to the Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 after disappearing for seven hours.
‘The Interrogation of Lotanna’ bags 6 Nominations at The FilmJoint Awards 2025Earlier this year, the short film won Best Nollywood Short Film at the Realtime International Film Festival in Birmingham, UK.