ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in APC primary

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ibrahim finished fourth in the Ondo APC governorship primary election, despite declaring himself the aspirant to beat before the contest.

Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in primary poll
Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in primary poll

Recommended articles

Ibrahim, the Senator representing Ondo South District, lost his bid to fly the APC banner in the November 16 governorship election on Saturday, April 20, 2024, as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ran away with the victory.

Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner by Kogi Governor Usman Ododo-led Primary Election Committee on Sunday after the contentious primary conducted in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

However, Senator Ibrahim and a few other aspirants rejected the outcome of the exercise citing irregularities and violence in some polling centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the business mogul and five other aggrieved aspirants petitioned the APC leadership, challenging Aiyedatiwa's victory and demanding a cancellation of the primary and the conduct of a fresh one.

Others were Olusola Oke, Folakemi Omogoroye, Olugbenga Edema, Jimi Odimayo, and Wale Akinterinwa.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

At a meeting at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, April 25, 2024, the party's national chairman appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to sheathe their swords and back Governor Aiyedatiwa in the general election.

Ganduje also told the aspirants how he failed at his first attempt at the Kano governorship, adding that he could not call them aspirants who lost but that they were “aspirants that will be successful tomorrow.”

ALSO READ: Ganduje believes APC is the answer to Nigeria’s problems

He stressed the need for the aspirants to bury the hatchet for the party to emerge victorious at the main election later in the year.

“I recalled when I contested the Kano governorship election in 1999. I lost. I couldn’t achieve the dream of becoming a governor until after 16 years. I was patient enough and kept on praying. Eventually, I became the governor after 16 years. So I cannot call you aspirants that lost. You are aspirants that will be successful tomorrow,” Ganduje said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Jimoh Ibrahim [Twitter:@JimohIbrahimCFR]
Senator Jimoh Ibrahim [Twitter:@JimohIbrahimCFR] Pulse Nigeria

Pulse reported that Ibrahim lost the contest despite expressing confidence that he would beat Aiyedatiwa to get the APC ticket, due to his experience in politics.

While declaring his intention to join the Ondo governorship race in February, the businessman boasted about his chances of becoming the next governor of the state.

He said late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s death would enhance the possibility of him emerging as the next elected governor of the state.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why our plane made emergency landing at Lagos airport, Air Peace clarifies

Why our plane made emergency landing at Lagos airport, Air Peace clarifies

Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF

Over 75% of Katsina children are multidimensionally poor – UNICEF

PDP unveils 200-member campaign council for Ighodalo's guber election in Edo

PDP unveils 200-member campaign council for Ighodalo's guber election in Edo

Tinubu approves resumption of repair work on Third Mainland Bridge

Tinubu approves resumption of repair work on Third Mainland Bridge

Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in APC primary

Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in APC primary

FG to review recent price hike of DStv, GOtv packages amid public outcry

FG to review recent price hike of DStv, GOtv packages amid public outcry

BREAKING: FG grants Air Peace right to commence Abuja-London flights - Keyamo

BREAKING: FG grants Air Peace right to commence Abuja-London flights - Keyamo

Deputy who dumped Akeredolu clinches PDP governorship ticket

Deputy who dumped Akeredolu clinches PDP governorship ticket

Gov inaugurates 2nd phase of palliative distribution to poor Enugu residents

Gov inaugurates 2nd phase of palliative distribution to poor Enugu residents

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samuel Ortom, Dino Melaye [ Facebook/Premium Times]

VIDEO - Messy scenes at PDP caucus meeting as Dino, Ortom clash

Ganduje [Channels]

Fresh reaction trails court's reinstatement of Ganduje as APC chair

Obi's aide denies claim of religious politics, affirms aid for all faiths [Channels TV]

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

Polling clerks counted votes at a polling station after completing the voting process of the general election in Abuja, Nigeria, on February 25, 2023. [Getty Images]

CSO inaugurates campaign to combat electoral irregularities, promote reforms