Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in APC primary

Ibrahim, the Senator representing Ondo South District, lost his bid to fly the APC banner in the November 16 governorship election on Saturday, April 20, 2024, as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ran away with the victory.

Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner by Kogi Governor Usman Ododo-led Primary Election Committee on Sunday after the contentious primary conducted in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

However, Senator Ibrahim and a few other aspirants rejected the outcome of the exercise citing irregularities and violence in some polling centres.

Jimoh Ibrahim files petition against Aiyedatiwa's victory

Consequently, the business mogul and five other aggrieved aspirants petitioned the APC leadership, challenging Aiyedatiwa's victory and demanding a cancellation of the primary and the conduct of a fresh one.

Others were Olusola Oke, Folakemi Omogoroye, Olugbenga Edema, Jimi Odimayo, and Wale Akinterinwa.

Ganduje consoles aggrieved APC aspirants

At a meeting at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, April 25, 2024, the party's national chairman appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to sheathe their swords and back Governor Aiyedatiwa in the general election.

Ganduje also told the aspirants how he failed at his first attempt at the Kano governorship, adding that he could not call them aspirants who lost but that they were “aspirants that will be successful tomorrow.”

He stressed the need for the aspirants to bury the hatchet for the party to emerge victorious at the main election later in the year.

“I recalled when I contested the Kano governorship election in 1999. I lost. I couldn’t achieve the dream of becoming a governor until after 16 years. I was patient enough and kept on praying. Eventually, I became the governor after 16 years. So I cannot call you aspirants that lost. You are aspirants that will be successful tomorrow,” Ganduje said.

Jimoh Ibrahim lost despite pre-primary boasting

Pulse reported that Ibrahim lost the contest despite expressing confidence that he would beat Aiyedatiwa to get the APC ticket, due to his experience in politics.

While declaring his intention to join the Ondo governorship race in February, the businessman boasted about his chances of becoming the next governor of the state.