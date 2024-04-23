Ganduje describes his purported suspension from APC as African drama

Ganduje said this when he received members of the Forum of the States APC Chairman in Abuja on Tuesday.

“This is African drama, and it is not leading political parties to anywhere, there is no doubt that what happened was a distraction but we assure you that our party cannot be distracted or diverted.

“We are focused, we know where we are heading to we know our objectives and we know how to achieve them.

“That is why we have the President, more state governors, and more senators in our party, and more are coming into our fold,” he said.

He charged the state chairmen to remain focused, saying the party under his leadership had introduced innovations to make it a strong institution.

Earlier, Alphonsus Okadigbo, the Secretary of the Forum of APC State Chairmen, said the visit was to identify with Ganduje and to affirm their support for him.

“We are here to show loyalty and solidarity to your leadership and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and to tell members of the public that we are solidly behind you.

“We are sure that you are on course with the steps you have taken to reposition our party and to take it to greater heights,” he said.

He added that the chairmen would be delighted if they were given a formal meeting day where they could discuss their perspective on how to grow and make the party better.

Also speaking, Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State APC Chairman and the forum’s Acting chairman, described the purported suspension of Ganduje as unfortunate.

He said the party’s state chairmen were saddened by the development, adding that such should not be encouraged in the party, because there were Constitutional provisions before such decisions could be taken.