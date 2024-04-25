ADVERTISEMENT
APC requires increased accountability to function optimally - Salihu Lukman

Segun Adeyemi

Lukman remarked that the APC has disengaged from its identity as a forward-thinking political entity.

Lukman emphasised the crucial role of accountability in ensuring the APC fulfils its potential as a transformative entity in Nigerian politics.

He noted that the emergence of the APC initially inspired optimism among Nigerians for positive change, mainly due to the inclusive internal discussions during the party's formation.

Lukman, formerly the Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), suggested that the decisions made by APC leaders, particularly leading up to the 2015 general elections and the subsequent formation of the federal government, were reflective of Nigerians' broader aspirations.

He expressed concern that numerous party leaders, who could have upheld accountability and ensured the fulfilment of campaign pledges outlined in the APC's manifesto, have instead relinquished their duties by seeking government appointments for themselves.

He said, "Given all the political realities confronting the APC and its leadership, and especially against the backdrop of falling short of meeting public expectations and delivering on campaign promises in the last nine years, it is important that President Asiwaju Tinubu can push APC leaders to initiate processes of renegotiating the party."

Lukman further stated that renegotiating the APC should be about reinventing progressive politics in the country based on the acknowledgement that "what we have in APC today is anything but progressive politics.

"It must be recognised that although in the beginning in 2013, APC presented a strong potential of becoming a progressive party, unfortunately, all that has been lost.

"Being privileged to have President Asiwaju Tinubu should translate to an advantage to reform the APC to become a truly progressive party."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

