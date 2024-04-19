Anxiety as APC confirms Ganduje's chairmanship status

He emphasised that Ganduje has not received official notice regarding the initial court order restraining him.

Morka, speaking on Arise TV, confirmed their support for the recent ruling by the Kano Federal High Court, which called for a halt to the previous order.

Ganduje obtains favourable court order

Pulse reported that, in a new development in the political turmoil unfolding in Kano, a Federal High Court, under the jurisdiction of Justice A.M. Liman, intervened on Wednesday.

The court stopped the alleged suspension of Ganduje by his ward executives in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government area.

This ruling came after Ganduje filed an urgent motion to protect his right to a fair hearing.

The Nigerian Police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and nine others are named respondents in this legal action.

APC affirms Ganduje's chairmanship status

In his reaction to the latest verdict, Morka contended that it was justifiable because the individuals behind the suspension were not officially acknowledged as party members.

As quoted by Punch, he said, “Being a lawyer, I have a lot of respect for the court and won’t say much. But be that as it may, as I speak, that order of the Kano State High Court purportedly affirming the suspension of our national chairman has not been served on the party and the national chairman himself.

“So this conversation and every other one relating to this has really been based on media reports.

“We are right now in the stage of status quo where we were before the purported suspension of Ganduje as the national chairman. He still remains our national chairman.”

Ganduje’s bribery allegations

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has taken legal action against Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor, accusing him of accepting bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion.

His wife Hafsat and son Umar are co-defendants in the April 3, 2024 charge sheet.

Others named in the charge sheet are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lesage General Enterprises.