Latest Nigerian Music News & Updates

Ayo Maff's 'Dealer' is the most streamed song of 2024 on Spotify NigeriaRising star Ayo Maff achieves a major milestone as his song 'Dealer' emerges as the most streamed song of 2024 on Spotify Nigeria.
Asake is the most streamed artist on Spotify Nigeria in 2024Hitmaker Asake continues his dominance after emerging as the most streamed artist of 2024 on Spotify Nigeria.
Seyi Vibez leads Apple Music Nigeria Top Songs of 2024 listHit singles released in the last quarter of 2023 enjoyed a great run in 2024 that rocketed them to the top of Apple Music Nigeria Top Songs of 2024.
Davido recalls how Don Jazzy & D'banj inspired him to make musicDavido explains how hanging out with Don Jazzy and D'banj motivated him to pursue a career in music
Songs from Rema and Tems make RollingStones Top Songs of 2024Rema and Tems make RollingStone's list of the top 100 songs of 2024.
Rema, Tems, Ayra Starr make RollingStone's 2024 album of the year listNigerian stars were among the artists whose albums were recognised by Rollignstone's staff to be among the top 100 albums released in 2024.
Asake sets new record with his chart-topping album 'Lungu Boy'Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy' becomes the longest charting number 1 album on Nigeria's biggest music chart.
Marrz shines on new heartfelt single 'Roses'The deeply emotional track is a tribute to everyone who has been a pillar of strength whether lovers, family members, friends, or mentors.
Zlatan, Peruzzi, Boniface in attendance as Davido dazzles fans in Amsterdam concertDavido treated fans in Amsterdam to a collection of his hit songs at his sold-out Ziggo Dome Arena concert
3 major takeaways from Sinach's historic tour in IndiaIn conjunction with the tour, the Celebration of Faith Conference brought together thousands of participants.
Jumaye inspires with new Afrobeats anthem 'For Days''For Days' showcases Jumaye’s talent for storytelling through music. With heartfelt lyrics and dynamic vocal delivery, it explores themes of love and persistence.
YOKINTO captures the magic of love & nightlife in new single 'OGOGORO'OGOGORO is more than just a party jam. It’s heartfelt lyrical poetry to a captivating woman who lights up YOKINTO’s world.
KVLT announces December dates for 'Even In The Day' set to hold in Abuja & LagosEven In The Day, is proud to unveil an exciting calendar of events this December, showcasing its commitment to creating unforgettable experiences.
Humble Muiz, the new light of Afrobeats drops new single-evidence#FeaturedPost
VOD Unveils Debut Single 'Komole': A Rhythmic Ode to Love and Beauty#FeaturedPost
Vector explores self-love & romance on new album 'Teslim: A Lovery Boy PTSD'Inspired by the classic tale of boy meets girl, 'Teslim: A Lovery Boy PTSD' chronicles the romantic journey of two lovers, from their initial encounter to the challenges they face and the triumphs they celebrate.
Wizkid's 'Morayo' sets new African streaming record on SpotifyWizkid continues to hit new milestones with his latest album 'Morayo' which has set a new Spotify African streaming record.
Hitmakers Zlatan & Olamide join forces for new party-starting hit 'Gimme Your Love''Gimme Your Love' is an energetic record that captures the duo's energy and streetwise charm. The track is a love song with a unique twist that reflects Zlatan's signature style.
VEECEE drops powerful drill anthem 'No Drama' under Trenches Ville Records#FeaturedPost
Top 10 notable Posse Cuts in Nigerian music since 2000 (II)From iconic label anthems to star-studded remixes, there is no shortage of posse cuts in Nigerian music.