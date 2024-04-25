ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy who dumped Akeredolu clinches PDP governorship ticket

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ajayi defeated six other contenders to snatch the ticket to fly the PDP banner in the Ondo State governorship election.

Agboola Ajayi joined the PDP on Sunday, June 21, 2020 (PMNews)
Ajayi fought off competition from six other aspirants to clinch the coveted ticket at the indirect primary held at the International Culture and Events Centre in Akure on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

He squared against Bamidele Akingboye, Adeolu Akinwumi, Sola Ebiseni, John Mafo, Kolade Akinjo and Bosun Arebuwa.

Ajayi polled 264 of the total valid votes of 619, while Akinjo got 157 votes and Ebiseni garnered 99 votes to finish second and third, respectively.

The victorious aspirant was a former deputy governor during the first tenure of the late Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Ajayi parted ways with Akeredolu in the build to the latter's re-election bid in 2021 and defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He joined the PDP immediately but later left to team up with the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) after his failed attempt to grab the PDP ticket.

Ajayi will face his successor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who became the governor after his principal's death in December 2023.

Aiyedatiwa won the APC ticket in a highly contentious primary election, trouncing the likes of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and Olusola Oke.

The Governor has since commended President Bola Tinubu for the peaceful conduct of the APC primary election in Ondo State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

