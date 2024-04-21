'You are not our party members' - Ganduje’s ward tells 'impersonators'

A press release issued on Sunday, April 21 and jointly endorsed by the chairman and secretary of Ganduje ward in Dawakin Tofa local government of Kano state, Ahmed Muhammed Ganduje and Usaini Jibrin, respectively, asserted that, as legitimate executive members, no new election had been conducted by either the state or national APC body to inaugurate a new leadership.

"To the best of our knowledge, as executive members of the Ganduje ward of the APC, there was no new election or new leadership in our party. We remain the same executive of the ward," the statement added.

The report indicates that a sponsored organisation faced challenges in completing its tasks due to its use of counterfeit or unverified letterheads, upon which it fabricated a roster of non-existent party executives.

Complicating matters further, the individual who proclaimed the alleged suspension is a member of NNPP who previously ran for councilorship in Ganduje ward but was unsuccessful.

The executives urged the national party leaders and security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the group for impersonating and deliberately trying to sow discord within the party.