ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'You are not our party members' - Ganduje’s ward tells 'impersonators'

Segun Adeyemi

The alleged suspension of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje arises from allegations of bribery by the Kano State Government.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Leadership]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Leadership]

Recommended articles

A press release issued on Sunday, April 21 and jointly endorsed by the chairman and secretary of Ganduje ward in Dawakin Tofa local government of Kano state, Ahmed Muhammed Ganduje and Usaini Jibrin, respectively, asserted that, as legitimate executive members, no new election had been conducted by either the state or national APC body to inaugurate a new leadership.

"To the best of our knowledge, as executive members of the Ganduje ward of the APC, there was no new election or new leadership in our party. We remain the same executive of the ward," the statement added.

The report indicates that a sponsored organisation faced challenges in completing its tasks due to its use of counterfeit or unverified letterheads, upon which it fabricated a roster of non-existent party executives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complicating matters further, the individual who proclaimed the alleged suspension is a member of NNPP who previously ran for councilorship in Ganduje ward but was unsuccessful.

The executives urged the national party leaders and security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the group for impersonating and deliberately trying to sow discord within the party.

Additionally, they advised party members to ignore any propaganda intended to destabilise the party.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Rights group petitions NNPC to investigate staff member's luxury properties

Rights group petitions NNPC to investigate staff member's luxury properties

South-West farmers sign peace agreement with Fulani herdsmen

South-West farmers sign peace agreement with Fulani herdsmen

Police say parents’ too much love for children causing societal decay

Police say parents’ too much love for children causing societal decay

APC South-South executives meet to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

APC South-South executives meet to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

'You are not our party members' - Ganduje’s ward tells 'impersonators'

'You are not our party members' - Ganduje’s ward tells 'impersonators'

Ijaw group condemns campaign of calumny against military over Okuama killings

Ijaw group condemns campaign of calumny against military over Okuama killings

APC declares Ondo governorship primary election inconclusive

APC declares Ondo governorship primary election inconclusive

Igbo group hails 'patriotic' Dangote for reducing diesel price to ₦1,000/litre

Igbo group hails 'patriotic' Dangote for reducing diesel price to ₦1,000/litre

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alia and Akume [Facebook]

Gov Alia or SGF Akume? Benue APC leader confirmed amid heated feud

Ganduje, Kwankwaso [Facebook]

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Destiny favours Aiyedatiwa over other Ondo guber aspirants - APC chieftain

Samuel Ortom, Dino Melaye [ Facebook/Premium Times]

VIDEO - Messy scenes at PDP caucus meeting as Dino, Ortom clash