Olorunfemi emerges Ondo LP guber candidate as other aspirants fail to buy ₦25m form

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olorunfemi was returned unopposed during the LP primary election held at the party’s secretariat in Akure on Friday.

Olusola Ayodele, Chairman of the LP Primary Committee from the national secretariat, Abuja, declared Olorunfemi as the candidate, having fulfilled the requirements and guidelines of the party.

Ayodele said out of three aspirants who showed interest, only Olorunfemi obtained the nomination form of ₦25 million, while the two other aspirants did not pay to obtain the form.

“We have no other option than to pronounce the only aspirant, Dr Ayo Olorunfemi, who fulfilled the conditions in line with the guidelines, as elected and returned unopposed.

“The disqualified aspirants, Otunba Yemi Farimoyo and Prince Ojajuni Eniola, however, still have the option to send their grievances, if any, to the appeal committee.

“So, I hereby congratulate you all for a successful primary and wish you all journey mercies to your destination,” Ayodele said.

In an acceptance speech, the LP candidate, Dr Olorunfemi, said he would embark on welfarist programmes if elected as the governor of Ondo State.

According to him, the Labour Party, being a socialist-oriented political party, will focus on governance that reflects people because “we are people-centred.”

“Therefore, we are going to be working assiduously on a four-point agenda of health, education, employment creation and massive infrastructural development, using local resources, particularly the direct labour system.