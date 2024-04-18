Kano Gov remains a bona fide member of our party - NNPP debunks suspension

The party's Acting National Chairman, Dr Ahmed Ajuji, speaking in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said that the party had no any reason to suspend Yusuf from NNPP.

“For the record, Gov. Yusuf is a bona fide member of our great party and a worthy ambassador of NNPP, whose leadership and unprecedented achievements in Kano State are a thing of pride to us, and as such we have no reason to suspend him.

“In essence, the NNPP did not suspend our governor,” he said.

Ajuji described those claiming to have suspended Yusuf from the NNPP for attending the NNPP national convention as political comedians, hirelings and clowns, craving for relevance.

“The jokers played back a cracked record and poorly scripted movie of suspension of the Kano State Governor as their sponsors and target audience no longer listen to the endless suspension and expulsion of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the party.

“These political jobbers were also the ones hired to scuttle Yusuf’s election at the Tribunal, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, falsely claiming that he was not duly and properly nominated by the party as its candidate for the 2023 general election.

“To God be the glory the Supreme Court Justices, in their own wisdom, saw through their lies, and agreed with us and the INEC that Yusuf is a bonafide member of NNPP,” he said.

He said that the same people had at various times instituted several suits in court challenging the leadership of the party and recently tried to scuttle the NEC meeting and the National Convention held on April 5 and April 6.

“The court being a temple of justice and beacon of hope for sustainable democracy in Nigeria dismissed many of their suits, including the one which judgement was given earlier today.

“A court even ordered them to stop parading themselves as members of the party, but because they don’t have any regard for the law, they continue in their contemptuous activities,” he said.

Ajuji said the group of these expelled members was the participation of NNPP candidates in various elective positions, in which the party won a governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats.

He said this had enhanced the electoral fortune of NNPP, unlike before when such positions were traded off for personal gains.

“The party is aware of their sponsors and their aim of destabilising it. They have failed as NNPP keeps growing from strength to strength, expanding its frontiers in the nation’s political space.”

