Latest Metro News Updates & Newspaper Headlines

MetroLatest Metro News Updates & Newspaper Headlines
Fake midwife scams man of ₦1.6 million in fraudulent child adoption schemeThe woman falsely presented herself as a midwife who worked at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).
23-year-old man to clean Kaduna court for 3 weeks for stealing shoes & trousers worth ₦380,000The man trespassed into the complainant’s house and stole the items.
Police arrest primary school teacher for inflicting eye injury on his pupilThe suspect is said to be on a teaching practice at the school.
4 people sentenced to death for killing woman over witchcraftThe convict all conspired with one another to kill a 30-year-old woman in Jigawa State, whom they accused of witchcraft.
Court ends marriage after wife returns ₦20,000 bride price to ex-husbandThe woman urged the court to grant her permission to pack her belongings, but the court refused and asked her to file an application to that effect.
Man divorces wife for being raped by armed robbersA man has filed for divorce after his wife was raped in front of him by armed robbers.
Security man demands ₦50m ransom from employer after faking own kidnapThe security man was arrested following a coordinated effort between the Department of State Services (DSS) in Edo and Amotekun.
25-year-old lone survivor of family house fire diesThe lone survivor died at Gbagada General Hospital, where he was receiving treatment after sustaining severe burn injuries from the fire attack.
LASEMA rescues 4 victims from road accident on Third Mainland Bridge, LagosThe four people were severely injured including the driver, but no fatalities were recorded in the incident.
Pandemonium in Osun as customs officer, wife and their 4 children dieThe Customs officer died alongside his family as fire engulfed their home in Ede, Osun State Capital.
Kidnapped 19-year-old student found wandering naked in KogiThe kidnap victim, who was found wandering around Ilorin, Kwara State Capital, has now been rescued.
Man rapes his neighbour after hitting her with grinding stoneThe man is now cooling off in police custody.
Kidnappers kill 85-year-old man after collecting ₦700k ransomThe man’s body was discovered some distance away from his family compound after his abductors collected ₦700,000 ransom.
Suspect confesses to traffic robbery, says he spends proceeds on drugs and gamblingThe suspect made the confession following his arrest for stealing a phone.
4 secondary school students gang-rape 17-year-old girlThe suspects are all now cooling off in police custody following their arrests in Adamawa State.
Gunmen invade health clinic, abduct doctorThe gunmen intercepted the doctor and whisked him away as he was preparing to go home.
Bystander hits by stray bullet as customs officers clash with smugglersThe man was hit by a stray bullet during the exchange of gunfire between the smugglers and customs operatives in Ogun State.
Angry mob beats 2 artisans to death after mistaken them for armed robbersThe two artisans were returning from a worksite when the mob chased after them.
Woman purges blood to death after suffering violence from abusive husbandThe husband who was dragged to court for manslaughter, has now been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for the death of his wife.
Woman scams traders of ₦625.8m pretending to supply them bags of riceThe woman was remanded in police custody pending the perfection of her bail conditions.