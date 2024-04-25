Ondo 2024: Ex-governor's brother emerges gubernatorial candidate

Dr. Abass Mimiko, a medical practitioner, was affirmed as the candidate during the party’s primary held at the ZLP headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

Following his selection, Mimiko expressed his commitment to focusing on areas such as education, healthcare, economic development, and security should he be elected as governor.

As quoted by Channels TV, he said, “We are forced to be reckoned with in this election, we will ensure food security, within a year of our being in the office, we will have a surplus of food in Ondo State, we will ensure affordable quality education, industrialisation, housing, free health services for all residents are part of our programmes.”

When asked whether former Governor Mimiko is endorsing his candidacy despite their different political affiliations, Abbas stated that his brother fully supports his bid to become the state’s next governor.

“Former Governor Mimiko said he had no doubt if Abass becomes the governor of the state that everyone will enjoy. My brother is happy that I am coming out because he knows I would build on his achievements,” he declared.

In his statement, Yahaya Wakama, the ZLP’s National Secretary, expressed the party’s readiness to assume state control from the incumbent ruling party.

He urged members to exert extra effort to make this goal a reality.

Wakama said, “As we choose our governor today let us bear this in mind, while he will be our torchbearer, he cannot achieve anything by himself, he will need us.”

