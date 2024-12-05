Latest Political News Updates & Newspaper Headlines

PoliticsLatest Political News Updates & Newspaper Headlines
Ondo lawmaker encourages women to participate more in politics ahead of upcoming LG electionsChairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, also called on all ward leaders and party chieftains to support women for positions in the forthcoming polls.
5 most controversial presidential elections in Nigeria's historyThe history of presidential elections in Nigeria is characterised by controversies over the credibility of the process but these five picks top the chat.
We will go harder for Obi in 2027 - Obidients plot APC's downfallMembers of the Obidients Movement have vowed to outdo their efforts in 2023 to ensure the fall of the ruling APC in 2027.
2026 is our turn to produce governor in Osun after 33 years - Osogbo leadersHe noted that prominent indigenes of the town had several opportunities in the past to become the governor of the state but such opportunities were deterred by some people.
Okocha takes over leadership of Rivers APC as substantive chairmanGiadom said that the peaceful conduct of the congress demonstrated that Rivers APC “is united and indivisible”.
VIDEO: Echoes of 2027 reunion as Atiku hosts Obi to breakfast at Adamawa homeAtiku featured Obi as running mate on his PDP presidential ticket in 2019 but the duo parted ways in 2023, a move analysts say caused a mutual destruction to each others' ambition.
We've forgiven everyone - Abure begs Obi, Otti, others to return to Labour PartyAbure has been making frantic efforts to reunite aggrieved members since a Federal High Court in Abuja affirmed him as the authentic national chairman of the Labour Party.
PDP loses another key South-East chieftain as ex-Aviation minister resigns from partyChidoka said he's quitting partisan politics to join hands with other Nigerians who are interested in reforming the nation's political system.
Ojukwu memorial anniversary: Bianca calls for Nnamdi Kanu's freedomThe recently appointed Minister called for Kanu's release to restore peace in the South-east
PDP still the party to beat, remains a force – Governors insist despite crisisMohammed said that the PDP would soon overcome all its challenges, adding that the ‘minor setbacks’ would soon be over.
We don't have any deal with Tinubu for 2027 election, Labour Party counters AdeyanjuIfoh said the Labour Party had created a Political Education Committee to reorient citizens on the need to have a positive behavioural change towards politics in Nigeria.
It's our job to disrupt PDP - APC chieftain reacts to Sowunmi's allegation against TinubuThe APC chieftain said the allegation of disruption against Tinubu by some PDP chieftains showed that the opposition party had lost the plot.
Arewa forum chairman suspended for implying that North will work against Tinubu in 2027The suspended ACF chairman recently said that the North will support a Northern candidate for the presidency come 2027.
All isn't well with PDP, we've never had it this bad - Bode George😥Expressing the belief that the PDP was the only party that could save Nigeria, George said that the party must be ready to seize the opportunity to move the country forward.
We made Oshiomhole's son commissioner against his father's wish - Edo deputy govOshiomhole's son, Cyril, has been designated by Governor Okpebholo as the Commissioner for Health in Edo State.
Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu, INEC after receiving certificate of returnAiyedatiwa also praised the professional conduct of security agencies, electoral observers, and media organisations that contributed to the election’s success.
Ondo election, a signal APC will capture more states - Party chieftainOlatunbosun Oyintiloye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, says the party’s victory in the Ondo State governorship election is a signal that it will capture more states.
SDP rejects Ondo election results due to electoral intimidation, heads to tribunalThe Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate in Saturday’s governorship poll in Ondo State, Chief Bamidele Akingboye, have rejected the outcome of the election.
Ondo poll: Acting PDP chair Damagum accused of secret meeting with TinubuThe Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has come under scrutiny following allegations of a secret meeting with President Bola Tinubu, a claim that has sparked internal party discontent.
VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern NigeriaSenator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has accused Lagos of encroaching on northern Nigeria's governance and economy.