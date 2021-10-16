RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo APC bars journalists from covering congress

An official of the party in the state said only five print journalists and four broadcast journalists were accredited to cover the event.

APC in Edo on Saturday barred newsmen from covering its state congress.

The congress, which was held inside the Sports Complex of the University of Benin, had delegates from the 21 local government areas of the state.

Officials of the Department of State Security manning the entrance of the venue said they were acting on instructions.

The official, who could not explain the criteria for the selection, said he was not part of the Publicity Committee for the congress.

A delegate, Mike Afaliokhai from Etsako West Local Government Area, however, told NAN after the congress that new executive council members emerged through consensus.

According to him, the new executives are all members of the state’s Caretaker Committee of the party.

“The new executive committee members emerged through consensus and affirmation.

“Francis Inegbeneki, who earlier obtained chairmanship form to challenge retired Col. David Imuse, later stepped down,’’ he said.

While Imuse emerged the chairman of the party in the state, Mr Lawrence Okah was returned as the Secretary.

