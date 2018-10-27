Pulse.ng logo
Tsav, former Benue Speaker, dumps PDP for APC

Tsav, who announced his defection in Guma, said that he was defecting “after collecting financial inducement aimed at stopping me from defecting”.

Tsav, former Benue Speaker, dumps PDP for APC

Mr Stephen Tsav, former Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He, however, did not state who offered the said financial inducement.

In a speech at the occasion, Sen. George Akume accused Gov Samuel Ortom of treating people displaced by the recent violence “very poorly”, saying that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), were fairing better in neighboring Nasarawa State.

In his remarks, the APC Governorship candidate in the state, Mr Emmanuel Jime, challenged Ortom to a public debate on how to deliver good governance and improve security in Benue.

Jime promised that he would serve a single term of four years, but would replicate the development strides of the first civilian governor of the state, late Mr Aper Aku, within that period.

He appealed to Benue people to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), to enable them decide the leaders that could best protect their interests. 

Author

