Fresh reaction trails court's reinstatement of Ganduje as APC chair

Pulse reported that the ruling was issued after to protect his right to a fair hearing.

The coalition's president, Terrence Kuanum, expressed approval of the decision during a press conference, considering it a positive development.

Kuanum expressed concern that individuals outside of the APC might confidently declare the suspension of a party chairman without following proper procedures.

He said, “The most concerning development is the restraining order issued by Justice Usman Mallam Na’abba of the Kano State High Court to individuals not affiliated with the APC who suspended the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“However, today, faith in the Nigerian Judiciary is reaffirmed with an order in response to an application for the enforcement of fundamental rights, ensuring fair hearings.

“With this order, the faith of Nigerians, and indeed the world, is restored in the judiciary. We commend the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, for upholding the integrity of the Nigerian judicial system.”

Why Ganduje was suspended

Pulse reported that Ganduje's suspension stems from accusations of bribery against the ex-governor by the Kano State Government.

According to the ward officials, the suspension will remain in effect until the former governor addresses the allegations against him.