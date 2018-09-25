Tinubu's aide: "Ambode is a bad man, he's gone"

news

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s hopes of a second term ticket will be formally dashed on Saturday, September 29, 2018, a top ranking aide of godfather Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, told Pulse in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Pulse is covering the Osun governorship election which has been declared inconclusive by INEC Returning Officer, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape; with a rerun slated for Thursday, September 27, 2018. We caught up with this top ranking Tinubu aide while grocery shopping in an Osogbo mall during the election.

Tinubu's rift with Ambode has been well documented.

'He is a bad man'

“It is finished for Ambode. He is gone. He is a bad man”, this aide said without mincing words, even though he asked that his name be left out of this story because he hadn’t been authorized to speak on the record.

The phrase 'AmboGone' has been coined by Tinubu's loyalists working behind the scenes to cripple Ambode's second term bid, Pulse has learnt.

This Tinubu aide would go on to disclose how preferred candidate ahead of the governorship primary election, Babajide Jide Sanwoolu, has been told by Bourdillon (Tinubu's famous home address) that he is the anointed candidate and handed all the funds to aide his cause.

Sanwoolu recently held a meeting with Muiz Banire, a former legal adviser of the APC who fell out with Tinubu because of Ambode.

“That meeting should tell you that Sanwoolu is making peace with everyone who fell out with Tinubu because of Ambode. We are all working towards a common goal at this point. Everyone is needed for this project to be successful. Ambode should abandon the race in his own interest and support Sanwoolu. We’ve told him all of this on numerous occasion. Why he hasn’t taken this advice is beyond me”, this aide added.

A string of endorsements

Sanwoolu has been endorsed by 57 Council Chairmen and 57 Vice Chairmen in Lagos, ahead of the primary. Waste managers in Lagos and a host of APC chieftains in the nation’s commercial capital have been making a beeline to support Sanwoolu.

Tinubu's political structure, the Mandate Movement, has made it clear that Sanwoolu is its candidate ahead of the primary contest.

Ambode has been begging Tinubu and dispatching emissaries to plead with Tinubu as he seeks a second term ticket on the APC platform.

Last Thursday, Ambode held a closed door meeting with President Buhari to discuss his troubles back home in Lagos.

Buhari reportedly told Ambode that there was nothing he could do to help him at this point and that Tinubu has the final say on the crisis, Pulse has learnt.

"It's too late to beg Tinubu. That ship has long sailed", another source confided in Pulse last week.

The Lagos governor has warned his aides not to speak to the media until after the primary election where his fate will be decided or sealed, Pulse was told.