Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, lost his cap in Ondo Town as the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) rounded off its campaign with a mega rally, ahead of the Ondo governorship election.

As Fayose ambled to his seat in the packed venue of the event, thugs marched his way aggressively. One thug yanked off the green cap emblazoned with the name ‘Eyitayo’ from Fayose’s head.

Moments later, the group of thugs engaged the former governor’s security personnel in fisticuffs as a melee ensued.

Pulse has learnt that there is some political undertone to the events that transpired at the venue of the rally.

Sources say Fayose was embarrassed because of an ongoing political duel with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

“Fayose has been speaking ill of Makinde over the Ekiti PDP crisis. Fayose led some PDP stakeholders from the southwest to Secondus (PDP Chairman) to protest Makinde's high handedness. Fayose wants to be the leader of the PDP in the southwest and in Ekiti, but Makinde has been having none of it.

Senator Biodun Olujimi (ChannelsTV)

“Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Fayose have been at loggerheads over who should control the PDP structure in Ekiti.

"Olujimi's argument is that as the only senator from Ekiti representing PDP, she should naturally be leader. Makinde is leaning her way because he considers Fayose too overbearing.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]

“The boys decided to disgrace Fayose today as a way of sending a message his way. The boys who removed Fayose’s cap in public swear allegiance to Makinde,” one source in the PDP disclosed.

Spokespersons of Makinde and Fayose were not immediately available for comments for this story.

The PDP’s mega rally in Ondo Town was held on the same day the APC held its at the Akure township stadium.

Fayose lost his cap in Ondo (Punch)

The PDP candidate in the Ondo election is Eyitayo Jegede, while the APC’s incumbent governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, will be putting himself forward for re-election.

Chieftains and governors of both political parties attended these rallies.

The Ondo governorship election will take place on October 10, 2020.

Fayose governed Ekiti from 2003 to 2006; and from 2014 to 2018.