Ighodalo denies role in Shaibu's impeachment, claims tarnished reputation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ighodalo described the allegation as a clear attempt to unjustly tarnish his reputation and divert attention from the actual issues at hand.

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo
Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Ighodalo made the denial in a statement issued by his media campaign team and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin.

NAN reports that Shaibu had, on April 8, been impeached, following the adoption of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the state House of Assembly to probe allegations of misconduct against him.

The governorship candidate, however, said that he neither played any role nor was he involved in any form whatsoever in the process leading to Shuaibu’s impeachment and his subsequent removal from office by the state House of Assembly.

He urged the public to disregard claims purportedly linking him to the impeachment. Ighodalo described the allegation as a clear attempt to unjustly tarnish his reputation and divert attention from the actual issues at hand.

He said that he remained focused on running a governorship campaign based on issues and devoid of distractions.

Pulse Sports

