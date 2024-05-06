ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

The pronouncement led to a rowdy situation at the House as the lawmakers tried to challenge their suspension.

Edo Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku [Leadership News]
Edo Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku [Leadership News]

Recommended articles

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, announced the suspension at the resumption of plenary in Benin.

Agbebaku alleged that Donald Okogbe (PDP Akoko-Edo11), Bright Iyamu (PDP- Orihonmwon South) and Adeh Isibor (PDP- Esan North East 1) were being used by some external forces to cause chaos and remove the leadership of the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pronouncement led to a rowdy situation at the House as the lawmakers tried to challenge their suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr speaker, you don’t have the right to unilaterally suspend any member of the house.

"You must call for votes. Allow members vote on the matter.”

The Speaker, thereafter adjourned plenary abruptly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Telegram powered crypto casino, TG.Casino, signs partnership with AC Milan

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Measles kills 42 children in Adamawa, Govt extends resumption date to May 13

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Here's why Nigeria's Remi Tinubu was picked as 9th most decent first lady in Africa

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

ICPC wants Osun corps members to join war against corruption in Nigeria

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

PHOTOS: Tragic scenes as fire guts residence of ex-Kano

PHOTOS: Tragic scenes as fire guts residence of ex-Kano

'We must find our money' - Otti vows to recover stolen government funds

'We must find our money' - Otti vows to recover stolen government funds

US court jails Ghanaian couple 25 years each for killing 5-year-old son

US court jails Ghanaian couple 25 years each for killing 5-year-old son

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Ighodalo denies role in Shaibu's impeachment, claims tarnished reputation

Hon. Awaji-inombek D. Abiante. [Facebook]

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Shehu Sani and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai when the going was good.

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Edo Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku [Leadership News]

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker