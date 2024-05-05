ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Bayo Wahab

Shehu Sani said El-Rufai's administration was a living hell for some Kaduna residents.

Shehu Sani and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai when the going was good.
Shehu Sani and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai when the going was good.

Recommended articles

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Sani said he does not see himself reconciling with El-Rufai even if he offers an olive branch.

According to him, El-Rufai ruled without mercy and human face because he thought he would be in power forever.

“He crushed people, neutralized people, destroyed the lives of so many people, and made our state a laughing stock,” Sani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a question on what he considered El-Rufai’s mistakes while in office, the activist cum politician highlighted five ‘sins' the ex-governor committed.

Senator Shehu Sani accused Nasir El-Rufai of fraudulently obtaining a $350 million loan from the World Bank without following due process by secretly sourcing for the fund. [Facebook]
Senator Shehu Sani accused Nasir El-Rufai of fraudulently obtaining a $350 million loan from the World Bank without following due process by secretly sourcing for the fund. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Here are five great mistakes of El-Rufai according to his former friend.

  • Sani said the government of El-Rufai destroyed the economic life of Muslims in the northern part of the state by his actions, adding that the ex-governor sold properties belonging to the state government to non-indigenes.

“He sold the industries that were built since the time of Balarabe Musa to people we don’t know,” the ex-lawmaker said.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • He also accused the former governor of demolishing the homes and shops of residents of the state and thus “destroyed livelihoods of many people.”
  • He alleged that the immediate past governor of Kaduna destroyed the civil service in the state by sacking thousands of workers.
  • He maintained that El-Rufai conducted “useless aptitude tests and sacked many teachers who were degree-holders.” He said El-Rufai determined who passed and who failed the test.
  • Moreover, Sani alleged that El-Rufai treated Southern Kaduna Christians like blacks in apartheid South Africa.

“They were systematically marginalized from the government and terrorists were killing them, burning their houses, inflicting hardship on them and the state government did nothing,” he alleged.

According to him, Southern Kaduna in the eight years of El-Rufai was a living hell.

That is why when his name was mentioned for a ministerial position, I was the first and the last person to consistently campaign against him.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Israeli Cabinet votes to close down Al Jazeera’s operations

Israeli Cabinet votes to close down Al Jazeera’s operations

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Korea holds concert for Nigerian K-pop enthusiasts in Abuja

Korea holds concert for Nigerian K-pop enthusiasts in Abuja

Only PhD students eligible to bring dependants to UK – Envoy reiterates

Only PhD students eligible to bring dependants to UK – Envoy reiterates

Air Force kills several terrorists in Borno, Niger airstrikes

Air Force kills several terrorists in Borno, Niger airstrikes

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abia lawmaker-elect begs Gov Otti to prevail on Speaker to inaugurate him

Lawmaker-elect begs Gov Otti to prevail on Abia Speaker to inaugurate him

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Ighodalo denies role in Shaibu's impeachment, claims tarnished reputation

Hon. Awaji-inombek D. Abiante. [Facebook]

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Nasir El-Rufai, Bola Tinubu, Yahaya Bello. [Facebook]

Tinubu's 2nd term bid at risk over 'betrayal' of El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello - Sowunmi