Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Sani said he does not see himself reconciling with El-Rufai even if he offers an olive branch.

According to him, El-Rufai ruled without mercy and human face because he thought he would be in power forever.

“He crushed people, neutralized people, destroyed the lives of so many people, and made our state a laughing stock,” Sani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a question on what he considered El-Rufai’s mistakes while in office, the activist cum politician highlighted five ‘sins' the ex-governor committed.

Pulse Nigeria

Here are five great mistakes of El-Rufai according to his former friend.

Sani said the government of El-Rufai destroyed the economic life of Muslims in the northern part of the state by his actions, adding that the ex-governor sold properties belonging to the state government to non-indigenes.

“He sold the industries that were built since the time of Balarabe Musa to people we don’t know,” the ex-lawmaker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also accused the former governor of demolishing the homes and shops of residents of the state and thus “destroyed livelihoods of many people.”

He alleged that the immediate past governor of Kaduna destroyed the civil service in the state by sacking thousands of workers.

He maintained that El-Rufai conducted “useless aptitude tests and sacked many teachers who were degree-holders.” He said El-Rufai determined who passed and who failed the test.

Moreover, Sani alleged that El-Rufai treated Southern Kaduna Christians like blacks in apartheid South Africa.

“They were systematically marginalized from the government and terrorists were killing them, burning their houses, inflicting hardship on them and the state government did nothing,” he alleged.

According to him, Southern Kaduna in the eight years of El-Rufai was a living hell.