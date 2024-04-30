Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

This decision was reached during a meeting of PDP leaders and stakeholders at the party’s office in Ngor town on Monday evening.

Abiante, a prominent political figure known for his alignment with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has been one of the key federal lawmakers supporting the governor’s policies and initiatives.

The resolution to suspend Abiante was unanimously endorsed by the party’s leaders and stakeholders in the Ward.

It was communicated through a statement signed by the PDP CTC Ward Chairman, Dike Bara, the CTC Ward Secretary, Dokubo Jackson, and 12 other executives.

Bara, the PDP CTC Chairman of the Ward, disclosed to reporters that Abiante’s suspension stemmed from his role in fostering divisions within the party.

Allegation against Hon. Abiante

Abiante was alleged to have improperly publicised party disputes and established a separate party body at the Ward level.

The party cited a breach of section 58, sub-section 1j of its constitution, as grounds for Abiante’s suspension.

As quoted by Punch, the resolution reads, “That Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante should be and is hereby suspended from the party for not only promoting factions at the Ward level, but also belonging to a group under the guise of the party: not being a group provided for in the Part’s Constitution. Which action is in breach of S. 58(1) (0) of the Party’s Constitution.

“That the suspension of Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante is also predicated upon his involvement in unauthorised publicity of disputes within the party, creating a parallel Party organ at the Ward level and, his involvement in anti-party activities.

“Thereby, causing disaffection among members of the party and threatening peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party at the ward level, this in breach of S.58(1)(i),(e)&(h) of the Party’s Constitution.”