ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Segun Adeyemi

Abiante was accused of improperly making party disputes public and creating a distinct party entity at the Ward level.

Hon. Awaji-inombek D. Abiante. [Facebook]
Hon. Awaji-inombek D. Abiante. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This decision was reached during a meeting of PDP leaders and stakeholders at the party’s office in Ngor town on Monday evening.

Abiante, a prominent political figure known for his alignment with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has been one of the key federal lawmakers supporting the governor’s policies and initiatives.

The resolution to suspend Abiante was unanimously endorsed by the party’s leaders and stakeholders in the Ward.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was communicated through a statement signed by the PDP CTC Ward Chairman, Dike Bara, the CTC Ward Secretary, Dokubo Jackson, and 12 other executives.

Bara, the PDP CTC Chairman of the Ward, disclosed to reporters that Abiante’s suspension stemmed from his role in fostering divisions within the party.

Hon. Abiante is a core loyalist of Gov Sim Fubara who is at loggerheads with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]
Hon. Abiante is a core loyalist of Gov Sim Fubara who is at loggerheads with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Abiante was alleged to have improperly publicised party disputes and established a separate party body at the Ward level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party cited a breach of section 58, sub-section 1j of its constitution, as grounds for Abiante’s suspension.

As quoted by Punch, the resolution reads, “That Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante should be and is hereby suspended from the party for not only promoting factions at the Ward level, but also belonging to a group under the guise of the party: not being a group provided for in the Part’s Constitution. Which action is in breach of S. 58(1) (0) of the Party’s Constitution.

“That the suspension of Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante is also predicated upon his involvement in unauthorised publicity of disputes within the party, creating a parallel Party organ at the Ward level and, his involvement in anti-party activities.

“Thereby, causing disaffection among members of the party and threatening peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party at the ward level, this in breach of S.58(1)(i),(e)&(h) of the Party’s Constitution.”

At the time of this report, Pulse contacted Hon. Abiante via WhatsApp to get his reaction about his alleged suspension but didn't reply.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group calls on Osun Govt to shut down schools amid fuel scarcity concerns

Group calls on Osun Govt to shut down schools amid fuel scarcity concerns

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

Nwoko plans daytime ban on heavy-duty vehicles to curb 40,000 death toll

Nwoko plans daytime ban on heavy-duty vehicles to curb 40,000 death toll

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians to accept tariff hike or remain in darkness

Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians to accept tariff hike or remain in darkness

FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abdullahi Ganduje [Facebook]

Ganduje describes his purported suspension from APC as African drama

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje. [Twitter/@AsiwajuTinubu]

Ganduje believes APC is the answer to Nigeria’s problems

Abbass Mimiko [Channels TV]

Ondo 2024: Ex-governor's brother emerges gubernatorial candidate

Ganduje [Facebook]

APC requires increased accountability to function optimally - Salihu Lukman