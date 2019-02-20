The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, is confident he'll win the 2019 presidential election if it's free and fair.

While speaking during an interview with Oak TV, published on Tuesday, February 19, the candidate said the election is a three-horse race between him, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 48-year-old activist believes he'll win the election if Nigerians are allowed the freedom to cast their votes for a candidate of their choice.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians will not return to the leaders in the PDP and APC who have failed them over the past two decades.

He said, "If there's a free and fair election, there's no way we'll lose. It has turned to a three-horse race in which the AAC, the PDP and the APC are the main competitors, if my statistics and analytics is reading right.

"What that means is that you now have a situation where people have a chance to choose between the three of us. And if the election is free, it means that people have the freedom to choose the best.

"If it's fair, it means that when they choose the best among the three, their decisions will count and I do not imagine how Nigerians will return to these last four years of APC's corruption, inefficiency, incompetence and general wickedness that has characterised APC's government.

"I do not imagine that people who are freely thinking will go back to the PDP era that denied them of electricity, healthcare, education, 16 years prior to the APC coming to government.

"And I cannot imagine that people cannot tell that there's no difference between the APC and PDP considering the personalities and characters of these two political parties.

"Overall, it's not an extrapolation, it's a truism that people will be fair and vote for AAC and the candidate they know can deliver. That'll be free and fair election.

"Anything short of that cannot be free and cannot be fair to Nigeria."

2019 presidential race

Buhari and Atiku are considered favourites to win the 2019 presidential election which was recently rescheduled from its initial February 16 date to February 23.

71 other candidates are listed to contest in the election but some of them have dropped out and declared support for either of the two.

The leading candidates in the chasing pack are Sowore, Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).