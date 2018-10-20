Pulse.ng logo
Senator Shehu Sani resigns from APC

Senator Shehu Sani has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to The Cable, the Senator sent his resignation letter to the chairman of ward 6, Tudun wada north, Kaduna state.

Resignation letter

The Senator, in his resignation letter, said “I  present to you my highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“l had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds in the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realization of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear, that honor and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the patty and, most importantly, that internal party democracy will always be the norm. However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values.

“As I exit the APC at this point in time. I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country in the honoured capacity of Senator of the Federal Republic.

“I wish the party well in all her future endeavors and ask sir, that you please accept the assurance of my highest considerations.”

Sani’s automatic ticket

The APC had reportedly given the outspoken Senator an automatic ticket during its primaries in Kaduna.

The decision of the party leadership did not go down well with Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who labelled Sani a traitor.

Another primary election was held, and Elrufai’s aide, Uba Sani, emerged the winner.

In his reaction, Sani dismissed the result and described the primary election as illegal.

Sani, APC only candidate

Following the dust raised as a result of the primary that saw El-Rufai’s aide emerge as winner, the APC leadership issued a statement which was signed by its acting spokesman, Yusuf Nabena, declaring Sani as the only candidate of the party for the 2019 Kaduna Central Senatorial district election.

Also on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, the APC National Appeal Committee set up by Adams Oshiomhole, upheld Senator Sani’s candidacy.

ALSO READ: El-Rufai says Shehu Sani's automatic ticket will not stand

The committee was inaugurated to investigate complaints arising from various APC state primaries across the country.

Senator Shehu Sani won the Kaduna Central Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

