Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his office

Ambode once disrespected Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola in his office and Aregbesola wasn't amused by it all.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Read how Ambode disrespected Aregbesola in his office play

Ambode once disrespected Aregbesola in his office

(Premium Times )

When Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola paid a courtesy visit to Akinwunmi Ambode not too long ago, he was left wondering what had become of his Lagos State counterpart, a source in Aregbesola’s office shared with Pulse this week.

“Ambode not only disrespected Aregbesola’s aides, he disrespected Aregbesola himself”, the aide shared on condition of anonymity.

“This is how it happened. Aregbesola had stopped by Ambode’s office in Alausa, accompanied by one or two of his aides. He was kept in the reception for four hours. Four hours!!! Imagine that!!

"When Ambode finally asked Aregbesola in, there was a snag. Aregbesola and one of his aides were ordered to drop their smartphones with the security personnel at the reception before making their way into Ambode’s office.

“Aregbesola never really saw that coming and as his aide protested the order from the security personnel, Ambode emerged at the reception and said something along the lines of: ‘If it’s about dropping the smartphone, that's standard protocol, just obey’.

“Aregbesola was shocked and embarrassed. He didn’t believe that as a governor, he had to leave his phone at the reception before seeing another governor. I think that was the day the relationship between Ambode and Aregbesola went from cordial to frosty real quick”, said the source.

Another aide of Aregbesola's corroborated this story.

Offending the godfathers

Aregbesola heads Bola Tinubu’s political structure, Mandate Movement, in Lagos.

Tinubu has reportedly fallen out with Ambode and has refused to back his second term bid for a slew of reasons.

Aregbesola served as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos while Tinubu was governor, before leaving to pursue a governorship dream in his home State of Osun in 2007.

Tinubu and Aregbesola are backing the same candidate ahead of the Lagos governorship primary--53-year-old boss of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC) Babajide Olushola Sanwoolu.

Sanwoolu has been endorsed by Tinubu’s political structure and all the council chairmen in Lagos.

Ambode is reportedly under pressure to drop his second term bid and throw his weight behind Sanwoolu.

Chief Press Secretary to Gov Ambode, Abib Haruna and Commissioner for Information in Lagos, Kehinde Bamigbetan, weren't immediately available for comments for this story.

Governor Ambode has reportedly instructed his aides not to speak to the media until this week’s primary elections are over.

