Buhari has a high chance of coming out victorious based on a rating that has been set by the Eurasia Group at 60%.

This suggests a very high support -- one able to ruin any sign of hope for the PDP.

"Opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar has regained some momentum in recent weeks, but President Muhammadu Buhari remains favored to win (a 60% probability),” the group said.

"On election day, the ruling All Progressives Congress’s (APC’s) significantly greater control of local political structures and resources—it governs 23 states compared to the opposition’s 12—will boost voter mobilization and solidify Buhari’s advantage."

Often times, Atiku is usually the one receiving an inspiring prediction suggesting that he might win the presidential poll.

His party is not deterred after a report confirming that Buhari and his APC group, blocked the use of the Old Parade Ground for its rally.