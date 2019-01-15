The Presidency on Tuesday raised alarm on what it described as attempts by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “to bring down the roof on everyone’’ for selfish political reason.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, noted that the PDP had embarked on activities capable of disrupting the nation’s democratic system.

He condemned the ongoing attacks by the opposition on President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress led Federal Government.

The statement read: “We read the various statements issued in the press by the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the latest personalizing their attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This attack is uncalled on the administration that crosses the line in a democracy. A call for disobedience to government is a call to anarchy and should not be called opposition politics.

“Seeing people go down as the PDP and its leaders are heading to in the elections is pitiful but to seek to bring down the roof on everyone is tragic, selfish and the height of desperation.

“Happily, these acts do not reflect the true feeling of citizens across the whole nation, and that is why the PDP is sinking deeper and deeper into the oblivion.

“They are losing memberships in droves and their campaign is just a caricature of a proper campaign.

“It is high time Nigerians separated the chaff floating around in the air in the name of opposition from the crude and disgraceful invective being thrown personally at President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The problem of the opposition is that they are not talking about solutions. Rather, each of them, led in the pack by the PDP is an expert at counting problems. That is the reason why the voting population is coming around the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC).

“For years, the PDP had been a bastion of corruption and impunity and it is difficult for them to change from their rentier way of life in the nation’s affairs. But CHANGE has come, and has come to stay," Shehu said.