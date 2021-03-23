Sergeant Olawoye Bukola, who was among those shot as violence engulfed the House of Assembly bye-election for Ekiti East Constituency 1, on Saturday, March 20, 2021, has been pronounced dead.

Thugs attacked voters at ward 7, Unit 7 Iworo in Omuo Ekiti on the day.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had disclosed afterwards that three voters were shot dead, while a youth corper, a police woman and an INEC staff sustained gunshot wounds.

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, has now disclosed that the police officer is dead.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Sergeant Olawoye Bukola, the police officer who was shot during the election violence that followed the Ekiti East Constituency 1 Bye-Election on Saturday," Fayemi says.

"The brave officer battled for her life since Saturday. We hoped and prayed that she would make it, but she sadly passed away Monday evening.

"Late Sgt. Olawoye was a courageous and worthy police officer who excelled in a traditionally male-dominated career. Sadly, she lost her life in active service.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time. We stand by them. My condolences also go to the Nigeria Police Force on this tragic development," the governor adds.

Governor Fayemi also discloses that the alleged perpetrators of the mayhem and killings are now facing trial.

"I have been briefed that the arrested suspects were charged to court on Monday. My administration is committed to ensuring justice.

"Despite our diverse party affiliations, we must work together to protect and defend the sanctity of the electoral process and secure lives and property during elections. This is a non-partisan imperative that we must achieve together.

"May her soul rest in peace," he says.

Elections in Nigeria are often marred by violence, ballot box snatching, malpractices and mayhem.